Top 5 remaining 2024 NBA Free Agents (July 4)

Quite a few NBA free agents are remaining in the market. After the 2023-24 season ended with the Boston Celtics lifting the championship for the first time since 2008, the 2024 NBA draft was held, where fans saw the next generation of basketball stars get drafted.

However, a lot of players opted out of their contracts or didn't re-sign with their former teams, leaving them as free agents in the market. Generally, teams don't miss out on an opportunity to sign good players who become free agents, but there are still some good options remaining on the transfer market. So, here are the top five remaining free agents on the market as of July 4.

Top five remaining 2024 NBA Free Agents

#5 Miles Bridges

Miles Bridges against the Hawks

In terms of pure talent and skill, Miles Bridges is one of the most desired NBA free agents and would be placed higher on this list.

Last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Charlotte Hornets. He's a great wing player who does his job best while in transition.

However, his off-court issues concerning accusations of domestic violence have destroyed his image. Any team would think twice before signing him as Bridges would bring a considerable amount of haters with him.

#4 Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones.

Tyus Jones is a great option for many teams who would want an elite low-turnover floor general.

Last season, Jones averaged 12 points, 2.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Washington Wizards. He's a true point guard who could help out a lot of teams with his exceptional playmaking abilities on the hardwood.

#3 Caleb Martin

NBA: Playoffs-Miami Heat at Boston Celtics

Caleb Martin is one of the finest NBA free agents available for teams right now. He's a great 3&D wing who was an undisposable asset in the Miami Heat's Eastern Conference Finals game against the Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 season.

Martin averaged 10.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season and had a 34.9% shooting from downtown. The Miami Heat are likely to keep him, but they are just $3 million away from the second tax apron. So, they would need to trade other players and free up space for Martin to get back.

#2 Buddy Hield

NBA: Playoffs-Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

Among all the mentions in this NBA free agents list, Buddy Hield holds his own when it comes to shooting threes.

The former Philadelphia 76ers guard is an elite shooter who has proven himself time and time again. Last season, he averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists with the 76ers.

Hield shot an impressive 38.6% from the 3-point range in the regular season and an even more impressive 46.2% from 3 in the postseason. He's an elite shooter who would bring immense value to any team he joins.

#1 DeMar DeRozan

NBA: Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

DeMar DeRozan is the best player among all the mentions on this NBA free agent list.

DeRozan is an incredibly skilled forward who has proven his abilities for the Bulls time after time. He struggles in defense but brings a dependable clutch performance that could bring his team out of a pinch.

Last season, he averaged 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists and was easily one of the best players on his team. Now that the Bulls are undergoing rebuilding, DeRozan seeks to get on a team on where he can win a championship.

