Top 5 scoring performances of Ja Morant's NBA career

Ja Morant is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA. His athleticism and fearlessness in making big shots has helped him become one of the best point guards in the league.

The 22-year-old was drafted as the number two overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2019 draft class. He averaged 17.8 PPG, 7.3 APG and 3.9 RPG to win the Rookie of the Year award.

In the following season, he led the franchise to the playoffs, putting up staggering numbers. He averaged 30.2 PPG in the five-game series against the Utah Jazz. Coming into the 2021-22 season, he has come in with determination to better his exploits from the previous NBA campaign.

He has been sensational so far this season, and is looking like an All-NBA player. In his three-year career thus far, the youngster has put up some magical performances to help the Grizzlies out of tough situations.

On that note, here's a look at five of the highest-scoring games in Ja Morant's NBA career thus far:

#5 Memphis Grizzlies vs Minnesota Timberwolves (May 5, 2021)

Ja Morant had a sensational sophomore year, where he averaged 19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 7.4 APG. He was at the top of his game all year, and was the leader of the Memphis Grizzlies team that made it to the playoffs.

In a game in the 2020-21 season, Ja Morant registered 37 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His impressive performance helped the Grizzlies overcome the brilliance of rookie guard Anthony Edwards, who scored 42 points on the night. However, Morant and Memphis hung on to a 139-135 win on the night.

#4 Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers (October 20, 2021)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant has started off the 2021-22 season with some big scoring games. In a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the youngster scored 37 points, while shooting 17-29 from the field.

He secured six rebounds and as many assists to help the team to a 132-121 win on the night. Desmond Bane and De'Anthony Melton also chipped in with 22 and 20 points, respectively to make things easier for the Grizzlies.

