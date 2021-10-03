Top 5 scoring performances by James Harden against LA Lakers

James Harden's experience of playing against the LA Lakers will come in handy for the Brooklyn Nets if the two favorites to win the title meet in the NBA Finals this season.

Harden is the only player on the Nets roster who has played against the LA Lakers in the postseason during the Purple and Gold's championship-winning run in 2020. He is familiar with their style, which could help his team immensely.

The LA Lakers have been one of James Harden's favorite opponents. He has averaged 26.3 points, five rebounds and 6.7 assists per game across 42 appearances against the 17-time champs.

Brooklyn Nets fans will have to wait until Christmas Day for a James Harden special against the LA Lakers. Head coach Steve Nash recently announced Harden will be sitting out the preseason opener against them on October 3rd.

Nonetheless, James Harden produced plenty of dominating performances against the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets fans can always catch up on some of the Beard's many highlight plays against the Lakers until they get to see him in action against them again.

On that note, here's a look at James Harden's five best performances against the LA Lakers.

#5 Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers (2017) - James Harden scores 40 points

James Harden dribbles the ball.

James Harden has tallied multiple 40-point outings against the LA Lakers. One of those occasions was during a regular-season game in December 2017. Harden scored exactly 40 points (game-high) and also had 11 assists to his name. He shot 50% from the floor and hit three 3s during the contest.

James Harden's brilliant outing helped the Rockets defeat the Lakers in a high-scoring affair that went into overtime. The final scoreline of the game was 148-142 in favor of Houston.

#4 Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers (2016) - James Harden scores 40 points

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on

James Harden's first-ever 40 point game against the LA Lakers was in 2016. He was in sublime form that night, scoring 40 points, dishing out 13 assists and also grabbing four steals. Harden was lethal from 3-point range, making 6 of 14 shots from deep.

It was an important game for the Houston Rockets as they were fighting to get to the playoffs and had a losing record before the game (38-41). Harden's heroics led the Rockets to a 130-110 win against the Kobe Bryant-led Lakers.

#3 Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers (2019) - James Harden scores 48 points

James Harden in action during a Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers game.

James Harden's most recent 40-point game against the LA Lakers was in the 2018-19 regular season. Harden recorded a staggering 48 points in that contest to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. He shot 46.7% from the field and went 8 of 19 from the 3-point line.

James Harden's solid outing led the Rockets to a 138-134 OT win. The Lakers were without LeBron James in that game but were still looking sharp. It didn't faze Harden much though as he went on to record another huge performance against the Purple and Gold.

#2 Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers (2018) - James Harden scores 50 points

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on from the bench during warm-ups before the game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers

James Harden was in lethal form against the LA Lakers during the 2018-19 season. He averaged 41 points across four regular-season games against the 17-time champs.

In his second game against them that season, he ended up tallying a 50-point triple-double. Harden had 50 points, ten rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 53.8% from the field and made 18 of 19 free throws. His performance led the Houston Rockets to a 126-111 win.

#1 Houston Rockets vs. LA Lakers (2017) - James Harden scores 51 points

: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA game.

James Harden has recorded six games in which he has scored 50 points and still ended up being on the losing side. It is the fourth highest tally in NBA history. One such occasion was against the LA Lakers in 2017.

Harden scored 51 points and nine assists on the night. He shot 55.6% from the floor on 27 attempts and also went 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. It wasn't enough for him to take the Houston Rockets over the line, though, as they ended up losing the tie 122-116.

