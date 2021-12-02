Top 5 seasons where LeBron James averaged the most rebounds of his career 

LeBron James continues to defy logic as the soon-to-be 37 year-old is averaging 25.8 points, 6.8 assists and 5.2 rebounds while shooting better than than 48% from the field. King James, along with the likes of Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, once again holds all hope for the LA Lakers as the trophy-laden franchise is in search of another championship, their 18th.

While LeBron James' playmaking ability and scoring exploits are clearly evident, his ability to grab rebounds is something that has gone under the radar. James' ability to snatch defensive rebounds in crunch situations is immense. With that said, we look at the top five seasons where LeBron James had the most rebounds of his career.

No. 5: 2007-08 (7.9 rebounds)

At only 23 years old, the expectations on LeBron James to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise to glory were incredible. In 2007-08, LeBron James averaged 30 points, 7.2 assists and 7.9 rebounds while shooting higher than 48% from the field.

LeBron James' season high in rebounds came against the Charlotte Hornets, where James grabbed 19 rebounds to go along with 31 points and eight assists while shooting 50% from the field.

James also produced a triple-double during the regular season, albeit in a loss against the Utah Jazz, where he had 15 rebounds.

No. 4: 2012-13 (8 rebounds)

This was arguably the best version of LeBron James. "The Chosen One" had a taste of what it felt like to be an NBA champion the previous season and he came back hungry for more. LeBron James averaged 26.8 points, 7.3 assists and 8 rebounds while shooting better than 56% from the field and higher than 40% from 3-point range.

The season high for rebounds for LeBron James came in a loss to the Boston Celtics, where James managed 16 rebounds, with 12 of them being defensive rebounds. James also had 34 points along with seven assists on better than 45% shooting from the field.

In the postseason, LeBron grabbed 18 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs en route to winning his second NBA championship and Finals MVP.

