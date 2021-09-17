Top 5 seasons where LeBron James has played the most minutes

LeBron James, while being one of the most popular sports icons of all time, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time. With an 18-year-long career that boasts of his excellence in the league, LeBron has a strong argument for entering the conversation for the greatest.

Other than his pure athletic gifts and his basketball mind, LeBron's claim to greatness also lies in his durability. In the last decade, from 2011-2018, LeBron James has made eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances.

Missing the playoffs in the 2018-19 season due to injury, he returned the following season to the NBA Finals again, winning his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP at the age of 35.

LeBron James has had to take on massive physical burdens to ensure the success of his teams in the regular-season as well as the playoffs. In this article we take a look at the top five seasons where LeBron James has played the most minutes.

#5 2010-11: Miami Heat - 3,063

LeBron James in his first NBA Finals with the Miami Heat.

Having finished his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James joined Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in the Miami Heat in hopes of winning his first NBA title.

In his first season with the Heat, LeBron and the Heat put up a regular-season record of 58-24 which gave them the second seed in the Eastern Conference table.

LeBron James recorded a total of 3,063 minutes played in the regular-season with an average of 38.8 minutes played per game. LeBron averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and seven assists per game.

The Heat went 14-7 in the playoffs, losing in the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

#4 2003-04: Cleveland Cavaliers - 3,122

LeBron James has come a long way since his rookie season in 2003.

Fresh out of high school and drafted as the first overall pick, LeBron James became part of the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise in 2003.

LeBron James showed great promise coming to the Cavaliers. Having recorded a 17-65 record the previous season, LeBron helped elevate the team to a 35-47 record in his rookie season.

Winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in the process, LeBron James recorded 3,122 minutes played with an average of 39.5 minutes per game. LeBron averaged 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists in his rookie season.

