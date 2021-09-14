Top 5 shooters on the Boston Celtics' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Boston Celtics will go into the 2021-22 NBA season with the hopes of making a deep playoff run after ending last season on a disappointing note. Signs that the Celtics will do well in the upcoming campaign are already there, with both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown expected to take a leap.

The Boston Celtics front office, led by former coach Brad Stevens, also did some shrewd business in the offseason, adding the likes of Al Horford and Dennis Schroder to an already solid roster.

Listing the 5 best shooters on the Boston Celtics roster currently

The Boston Celtics were an average shooting side last year, and new head coach Ime Udoka will look to improve things on that front.

With that said, let's take a look at the five best shooters on the Boston Celtics roster:

#5 - Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart struggled with his shot in his first few years in the league. However, he has shown vertical growth in that aspect and has become more confident with his three-point shot.

20 Boston Celtics questions: #8 - Can Marcus Smart really run this team as the full-time point guard?https://t.co/tP9Yc0hlVC — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) September 8, 2021

Although Smart shot just 33% from downtown last season, he registered almost 6 attempts from behind the arc.

The 27-year-old has become quite a willing shooter from deep in the last two seasons. He could end up contributing more on the offensive front in the 2021/22 NBA season.

#4- Aaron Nesmith

Aaron Nesmith of the Boston Celtics

Drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA draft, Aaron Nesmith has already shown that he can become a mainstay on this side.

Nesmith possesses the ability to test defenders with both his skill and size, and has athleticism is top-notch. He averaged 4.7 points and 2 assists in just 14.5 minutes per game last season and will likely take a step up with Ime Udoka coming in charge.

ICYMI: I talked to scouts about different Celtics players to get a sense of how they are viewed by those outside of Boston's organization. We talked strengths & weaknesses for offense & defense and thoughts on upside and roles. First up is Aaron Nesmith:https://t.co/mU0Gonl8AB — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 11, 2021

Nesmith shot 37% from downtown from 2.3 attempts, and he is likely to improve his shot even further.

