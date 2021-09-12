Top 5 shooters on Brooklyn Nets' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The Brooklyn Nets will go into the 2021-22 NBA season with a healthy roster, with most of them being sharpshooters. From the three-point range, the Nets are arguably the best team in the league.

Even with such offensive firepower, the Nets lacked depth last season, which was glaring, especially when injuries struck. While the Nets are focused on bringing in defensive-minded players, they already have a few decent three-point shooters.

Three-point shooting was never a problem for the Brooklyn Nets, as they ranked second in 3-point shooting (39.2) behind the LA Clippers. Given how reliant the game is on 3-point shooting now, the Nets should have an easy run in the 2021-22 season.

Given that the Brooklyn Nets were not in dire need of shooters, there has not been a significant shake-up in that regard. On that note, here are the top five shooters on their roster heading into the 2021-22 season.

#5 Patty Mills

Kevin Durant of Team United States and Patty Mills of Team Australia

To address their lack of depth issues, the Brooklyn Nets went after Patty Mills early during free agency. Mills has proved to be a solid sixth man for years,and will look to continue his impressive run in Brooklyn.

Patty Mills is a veteran elite playmaker, but more importantly, one who can keep the scoring going off the bench for the Brooklyn Nets. Over the last four seasons, he has made over 150 three's per season.

#4 James Harden

James Harden (#13) reacts with Kevin Durant (#7)

James Harden joined the Brooklyn Nets midway through the 2020-21 NBA season, and continued his fine shooting form. However, he struggled during the playoffs, especially after returning from a hamstring injury in the semi-finals.

Despite his postseason struggles, Harden is still a significant threat from the deep. In the 36 games he played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, he shot 33.6% from the 3-point range and averaged 24.6 points and 10.9 assists per game.

Harden is ranked second for the most three-pointers made in a season, with 378. if he can replicate his 2018-19 exploits, the Brooklyn Nets could become unstoppable.

