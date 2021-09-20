Top 5 shooters on the Miami Heat roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

A disappointing 2021 NBA playoff exit has made the Miami Heat go all out in the offseason in a bid to shore up their lineup ahead of the 2021-22 season. For a team that reached the 2020 NBA Finals, a first-round sweep was unacceptable.

Their offseason additions show promise as players that can influence the game on both ends of the court have been brought it. The Miami Heat were in a similar conundrum as the LA Lakers as they could not get any production offensively outside of Jimmy Butler. Butler's poor shooting was the Heat's downfall as they struggled to get points on the score sheet.

The Miami Heat had a horrid record from beyond the arc for a team hoping to compete for a championship. They finished the 2020-21 season ranked 19th in three-point with 35.8%.

Even as the Miami Heat have more scoring options heading into the new season, floor spacing is still not a strength. We can appreciate the effort to strengthen their defense with the introduction of PJ Tucker. However, he will not be so much of a contributor offensively.

As we look forward to the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, here are the top five shooters on the Miami Heat roster.

#5 Markieff Morris

Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals

The Miami Heat acquired Markieff Morris in free agency after he spent a season and a half with the LA Lakers. He had a few standout performances on both ends of the court during LeBron James' absence.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I’m so glad the @Lakers resigned Markieff Morris because he shot 42% from the 3-point line during the playoffs opening up the floor for the Lakers two superstars LeBron and AD! I’m so glad the @Lakers resigned Markieff Morris because he shot 42% from the 3-point line during the playoffs opening up the floor for the Lakers two superstars LeBron and AD!

As deadly as Markieff can be from beyond the arc, he has cold spells that could hurt the Miami Heat on occasion. During the 2020 playoffs, he shot an impressive 42% from deep while averaging 3.3 attempts. Unfortunately, his 2020-21 campaign was not as impressive as he ended the season shooting 31% from three-point range.

While he is not a regular sharpshooter, Markieff can be a significant contributor for the Miami Heat.

#4 Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat shoots a three pointer against the New York Knicks

Tyler Herro was on course to be one of the most lethal 3-point shooters in the league based on his performance during his rookie season. The Miami Heat had high hopes for him as he could have potentially been their go-to three-point shooter.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Tyler Herro tonight:



However, he struggled to find his range in his sophomore year. He shot 36% from deep compared to his 38.9% during his rookie season. If Herro puts in work during the offseason, he could be a significant threat from deep for the Miami Heat, and perhaps shoot over 40% given his fine shooting form.

