Top 5 shortest 2025 NBA Draft prospects ft. Jeremiah Fears

As the NBA world gears up for the 2025 NBA Draft, prospects of all shapes and sizes are being assessed by teams throughout the league. In recent weeks, these players have been evaluated based on their on-court workouts, interviews, and athletic abilities.

Another factor that is used to assess these prospects is their height. The tallest of the bunch are highly sought after and find it easier to make a place in the league. On the other hand, the shorter players have to rely on their skill and grit to carve out a place for themselves in a league that favors the physically gifted.

Today, we’ll be looking at five such players as we list the shortest prospects from the 2025 NBA Draft.

5 shortest 2025 NBA Draft prospects ft. Jeremiah Fears

#5. Javon Small (6-foot-1, 185.4 cm)

At 6-foot-1, Javon Smalls is easily one of the shortest prospects in this year’s draft class. He averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists during his senior year in college.

Heading into the 2025 NBA Draft, Small is appreciated for his ability to provide for his teammates, his proficiency at making catch-and-shoot threes, and finishing around the rim. A solid player overall, Small is expected to be picked late in the second round.

#4. Boogie Fland (6-foot-2, 188 cm)

Boogie Fland has put himself on the radar as one of the quickest and shiftiest guards in this year’s draft class. He can create his own shot thanks to his stellar handles and can also get his teammates involved.

Defensively, Fland has strong instincts and is a pesky on-ball defender, but will need to be stronger to compete at the next level. He is expected to be picked early in the second round.

#3. Chaz Lanier (6-foot-2.25, 188.6 cm)

After being relatively unknown through his first three years in college, Chaz Lanier burst onto the scene, recording 19.7 points per game during his junior year with the North Florida Ospreys. Lanier was one of the most prolific shooters in college, shooting 40.2% from 3-point range on 4.8 attempts per game.

His jump shot alone should be enough to help him carve out a place for himself in the league. The 6-foot-2 guard is expected to be picked in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

#2. Jeremiah Fears (6-foot-2.5, 189.2 cm)

Despite being one of the shortest players in this year’s draft class, there aren’t many who boast an offensive game as polished as Jeremiah Fears’. At 19, Fears can score at all three levels and makes use of his elite burst of speed to easily create separation.

He is an acrobatic finisher who also boasts a high assist rate and can easily clog up passing lanes with his excellent anticipation. Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Oklahoma Sooners in his freshman year. He is expected to be a lottery pick in this year’s draft.

#1. Kam Jones (6-foot-3.25, 190.8 cm)

After four years with the Marquette Golden Eagles, Kam Jones comes into the league as one of the best scorers in the 2025 NBA Draft. He averaged 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in his senior year, while shooting 48.3%.

Jones is an excellent playmaker and a strong defender who can also play off-ball and act as a catch-and-shoot threat. Despite being a solid pick, Jones' small frame could see him drop to the second round.

