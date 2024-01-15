Top 5 sneakers of the night ft. James Harden's 'Slime Green' Vol. 8's - January 14, 2024

As the NBA season stepped into the new year, one after the other, highly anticipated shoes started coming out of the arsenal. With James Harden's 'Slime Green' Vol. 8 leading the way for the latest basketball sneakers, a couple more interesting sneakers are rocking the hardcourt.

Additionally, on the game night of Jan. 14, 2024, it was the player edition sneakers that made the NBA fans do the talking. Let's take a look at the five best sneakers of the night.

Top 5 Sneakers of the Jan. 14, ft. James Harden's 'Slime Green' Vol. 8's

#5. Bruce Brown: Chrome Jordan 11 Player Exclusives (PE)

Bruce Brown, the recently signed Jordan Brand athlete, made a captivating return to Denver wearing the exclusive Chrome Jordan 11 Player Exclusives (PE) for his much-anticipated comeback.

The highly sought-after Chrome Jordan 11 PE, also sported by fellow Jordan Brand athlete Jeff Green during his 2023 NBA Championship ring reception, is a remarkable symbol of athletic accomplishment.

The sneakers' design features a reflective metallic silver upper. This is complemented by a white midsole, dark grey translucent rubber outsole, and a premium white cotton sock liner bearing Bruce Brown's jersey number, "11," on the heel, culminating with a black Jumpman badge.

Interestingly, the sneakers bear a striking resemblance to Matthew Senna's "Study 011" Chrome Jordan 11 sculpture, commissioned by SNIPES with their intricate design.

#4.Kevin Durant: Nike KD15 “B.A.D.”

Kevin Durant laced up in the Nike KD15 "B.A.D." during the Suns-Trail Blazers game. The shoe is from Kevin Durant's signature shoe line that was launched last year. This trendy colorway features an eye-catching Space Purple/Oxygen Purple-Purple Cosmos color scheme that covers the entire shoe.

Kevin Durant has been known for offering reasonably priced sneakers that perform well on the court and look amazing, and the Nike KD15 "B.A.D." lives up to this reputation.

With its tonal purple color blocking and additional features (including velvet, mesh, TPU, and leather across the exterior), this iteration introduces some B.A.D. accents to the popular Nike KD15 design. The KD15 "B.A.D." is available for purchase at around $150 per pair.

#3. Anthony Edwards: Adidas AE1

Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1 defines a significant milestone in the young NBA star's career, reflecting both his athletic prowess and personal tribute. This first line of Adidas signature shoes, initially announced in September 2023 and released on December 16, showcases a blend of style and substance.

Edwards donned the peach and black colorway during his recent game against the Los Angeles Clipper, a design choice inspired by the favorite colors of his mother and grandmother.

Furthermore, the AE1 incorporates a BOOST cushioning system, providing the comfort and shock absorption essential for players with high vertical jumps. Priced at USD 120, the AE1 is available for purchase online through Adidas' official website and select retail stores, embodying both performance and personal significance for the young basketball star.

#2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Eva Pink" PE.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a dominant force in the NBA and a seven-time All-Star, has unveiled the Nike Zoom Freak 5 "Eva Pink" PE. This special Player Exclusive pays homage to his daughter, Eva, reflecting a deeply personal touch on his latest signature sneaker.

Furthermore, the two-time League MVP pays tribute to his three children with embroidered white hearts that elegantly adorn the heel counter. While this exclusive "Eva Pink" colorway is not expected to receive a wider release, fans can appreciate its exquisite details and personal significance through detailed imagery.

The shoe boasts a striking hot pink color, with a combination of leather and knit for the upper, creating a vibrant and visually impactful design. Across the laces, mesh tongue, and inner lining, the neon-hued ensemble reinforces the shoe's theme.

Vivid white accents provide contrast, emphasizing the two-toned treatment along the insignia-stamped tongue tabs and profile swooshes, as well as highlighting Eva's name in a delicate cursive along the lateral heel.

#1. James Harden: Adidas Harden Vol. 8 "Slime Green"

Making it to first place in the Top 5 sneakers of the night, The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Slime Green is an exciting addition to James Harden's signature sneaker line. This new colorway offers a fresh twist to the Harden series while maintaining the signature style and performance features of the line.

The sneaker features a light slime green applied to the foam overlay along the midfoot and parts of the outsole, creating an eye-catching contrast against the predominantly black knit, leather, and TPU portions.

The dark backdrop of the shoe accentuates the slime green accents, making them stand out even more. Furthermore, the inclusion of a full-length Jet Boost cushioning system ensures optimal comfort and responsiveness, making the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Green a compelling choice for basketball enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike.

Expected to retail for around $160, the Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Green is expected to hit retail soon.

