Top 5 stats from LeBron James' career to make note of as he enters his 19th season in the NBA

The 2021-22 NBA season will be LeBron James' 19th campaign in the greatest basketball league in the world, and he might still be the best player on the planet. At age 36, 'The King' is still going strong and confounding his opponents. If it wasn't for an ankle sprain last year, he would've been right in contention for the 2020-21 NBA MVP. That just speaks volumes about the greatness of the man.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are coming off a first-round loss in six games against the eventual Western champions Phoenix Suns. However, a lot of it had to do with Anthony Davis' injury in Game 4 of that series.

5 Craziest stats from LeBron James' career so far

Whether James had his best individual series against Phoenix or not, we need to keep in mind that he is still performing at an elite level while nearing 20 years in the league.

The four-time champion will enter his 19th year with a newly-stacked LA Lakers' roster around him in the 2021-22 season. With a more common 2021 NBA offseason, James and his Purple and Gold side should be stronger during the upcoming campaign.

Lots of teams in the Western Conference have evolved, such as the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns and even the LA Clippers, who found a nice postseason groove that was dented by Kawhi Leonard's injury. If Leonard stays with the LA Clippers, the team might be a threat to James' Lakers again.

Still, we need to remind you that LeBron James, a 19-year veteran, remains in contention for the 'best player in the league' tag even in the late stages of his career.

Anytime you think his legacy is on the line, there's plenty of reasons to remind you of James' NBA greatness. In this article, we will give you five stats to keep in mind during James' 19th campaign in the NBA.

#5 He has 17 consecutive seasons averaging at least 25 points per game

LeBron James during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron James is widely known as a pass-first player, but he is also an unbelievable offensive threat in all areas. James is definitely one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen, regardless of what the narratives around him have been over the years.

James averaged exactly 25 points per game in the 2020-21 NBA season. This meant the 36-year-old has now extended his NBA record of seasons with an average of 25 PPG to an incredible 17 seasons.

His career average of points per game (27) is the sixth-best in NBA history.

#4 LeBron James has appeared in more NBA Finals than 27 of the 30 NBA franchises

LeBron James #23 of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James' greatness in the NBA Playoffs is well documented and often mentioned during his playoff appearances. The fact that he has played in 10 NBA Finals definitely says a lot about his longevity and consistent greatness.

However, when that number is analyzed a little further, you will notice that James has played in more NBA Finals than 27 of the 30 NBA teams. It is simply mind-blowing how good the man is.

James' 10 NBA Finals appearances lead franchises like the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls. Only the LA Lakers (32), Boston Celtics (21) and Golden State Warriors (11) have appeared in more NBA Finals than 'The King'.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra