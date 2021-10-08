Top 5 Stephen Curry stats which fans would want to forget

Stephen Curry has been phenomenal in the NBA since his entry into the league as a rookie. He was selected by the Golden State Warriors as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft. In his debut season, he made a statement, leading the team in three-pointers, assists and steals, then went on to make the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

While he has had an amazing run thus far, there have been some games where it felt like he wasn't on the floor. Curry has had some terrible outings fans would love to erase from memory. Let's take a look at five of them.

#5 Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers (Playoffs First Round - April 21, 2019)

Game 4 of the 2019 first-round fixture between the Warriors and the L.A. Clippers took place on April 21. The Clippers lost to the Warriors in a 113-105 defeat that saw the Warriors lead the series by 3-1. Stephen Curry was not in his element, far from it, as he recorded a poor shooting performance.

Although he completed 10 defensive rebounds, 5-of-5 free throws and led the team in assists (seven) that night, he had a hard time scoring from the field. Curry netted three of his 14 attempts from the field, 1-of-9 attempts from beyond the arc. He only managed to muster a total of 12 points in the game, with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson carrying the team with 33 points and 32 points scored respectively.

#4. Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns (October 30, 2019)

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, the Warriors hosted the Phoenix Suns at the Chase Center for a regular-season fixture that turned into a bad day in the office type of scenario for Curry. The two-time scoring champion of 2016 and 2021, managed to record nine points against the Suns.

Complex @Complex Steph Curry's left hand has been broken during a game against the Phoenix Suns: cmplx.co/kQdMT8w Steph Curry's left hand has been broken during a game against the Phoenix Suns: cmplx.co/kQdMT8w https://t.co/piKfItIHTU

After 11 attempts from the field, Curry could only find the hoop three times, registering a field goal percentage of .273. He recorded a three-point accuracy of 14.3%, succeeding at making only one three-point in seven attempts. The Warriors lost to the Suns in a 110-121 defeat in front of their home fans.

