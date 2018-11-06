Top 5 supporting players in NBA History

sachin roy FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 57 // 06 Nov 2018, 09:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

The game of basketball has always been a team sport and everyone's contribution to the team matters the most. Through teamwork and coordination, a team wins games and even the championships.

Every championship team has always been driven by the lead or the star player, but only the star player alone cannot earn his team the championship. He needs a sidekick just like Batman needs Robin.

Every star player needs a teammate to support him and cover up his weaknesses. Their synchronization earns trophies and records for the team and here we have ranked the top five greatest support players in NBA history.

#5 Klay Thompson

Klay and Steph are one of the best backcourts as well!

After the addition of Kevin Durant and now DeMarcus Cousins, we haven't seen much of a greatness of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, but Klay has been in Steph's support ever since he got drafted in the league. They both are the best shooters in the league right now and two of the greatest in the NBA history. We have seen them making and breaking records every season, winning a championship together and setting the record of most wins in a regular season of 73-9 in 2015-16.

Because of their relationship on the court, they've been named as the "Splash Brothers". Although Curry is a better scorer and finisher around the rim, when Steph's performance goes off, Klay's potential to take the driving seat comes to life and he also covers up Steph's weaknesses at the defensive end. When the team needed Thompson the most, he has always delivered.

Klay is a great two-way player and matches up the best with Steph and when they get hot, then stopping them is the most difficult task for the other team, we just see shots falling-in for these two from distance and the scoreboard just keeps on climbing up for the Warriors.

1 / 5 NEXT