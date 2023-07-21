Top 5 surprising entries into the Naismith Hall of Fame

Being elected to a half of fame is a special honor. Athletes strive to have careers that are deemed worthy enough to make the storied halls of their sports’ hall of fame.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts is one of those places. However, the basketball hall of fame is known for being a bit easier to get into than the other North American sports hall of fames.

There are some players in the basketball hall of fame but that perhaps did not have the great stats. Let’s take a look at five surprising names that made the basketball hall of fame.

No. 5 - Grant Hill

Hill likely made it in mostly because of his great college basketball career at Duke University. He played in the NBA for 19 seasons. However, many of them were sidelined by various injuries.

ThrowbackHoops @ThrowbackHoops Grant Hill with the nasty crossover and dunk against Scottie Pippen! (1998) pic.twitter.com/hQ9dplzI4e

He never won an NBA title. He spent most of his hefty contract with the Orlando Magic watching from the bench. He averaged just 16.7 ppg and 6.0 rpg during his NBA career. He played much better in his first six seasons before his ankle injury.

No. 4 - Dennis Rodman

Rodman was a great rebounder. He was one of the most famous players of his time. However, he gained more fame for his off-the-court antics than his basketball ability.

He was a part of one of the greatest teams ever with the Chicago Bulls and own three titles alongside Michael Jordan. However, he was maybe the fourth best player on the team. He also won two rings with the Detroit Pistons.

He led the league in rebounding for seven straight seasons. He averaged just 7.3 ppg during his 13 NBA seasons.

No. 3 - Mitch Redmond

Redmond is usually brought up as one of the surprising players inducted into the Hall of Fame. He only played in 23 career playoff games.

He averaged 21.0 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 3.5 apg during his 13-year career. He played for four different teams. His lone title came as a bench player on the LA Lakers during his final season.

No. 2 - Bill Bradley

Bradley played for the New York Knicks for 10 seasons. He won two titles with the team during the 70’s. However, he was more of a role player.

He retired early to pursue a career in politics. He eventually ran for president in 2000, but lost the Democratic nomination. He averaged just 12.4 ppg and 3.2 rpg.

No. 1 - Calvin Murphy

Murphy likely struggled due to his shorter stature. He was 5-foot-9. He was a baller in college at Niagara. He averaged 33.0 ppg.

He spent 13 seasons with the Houston Rockets. He averaged 17.9 ppg and a lowly 4.4 apg despite being a point guard. He only made the All Star game once in his career.

Getting into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor reserved for the most exceptional players, coaches, referees, and contributors to the sport of basketball. Inductees are selected based on their outstanding achievements, impact, and contributions to the game.

