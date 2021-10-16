Top 5 talking points from Boston Celtics' 2021-22 NBA preseason

A new-look Boston Celtics roster led by coach Ime Udoka looks primed to make a deep run in this season's playoffs. Prior to that quick exit against Kevin Durant, James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics went toe-to-toe against the Miami Heat to represent the East in the NBA Finals. The goal this season remains the same, but the Boston Celtics will have to accomplish their objective with a different cast. Brad Stevens brought in reinforcements in the offseason to balance the roster and challenge the best teams in the NBA.

Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder bring a combination of scoring and defensive acumen that will hopefully get the Boston Celtics back to their winning ways. The coaching staff and front office are also pinning their hopes on a surge in development of the team’s young core to make them a bona fide threat to end the Milwaukee Bucks' reign.

With pre-season now on the books, it’s time to take a look at some of the impressions the Boston Celtics have made in those four friendly games.

Takeaways from the Boston Celtics’ preseason games

#5 The Boston Celtics are still very young

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been staples in the Eastern postseason, and fans often forget just how young these guys are. Al Horford is the elder statesman here at 35. The rest of the guys are still in their 20s. If the Boston Celtics can keep this roster for as long as they can and let the young guys tap into their potential, this could be a special group in the making.

Here's a look at some of the youngest Boston Celtics ages on the roster:

Player: Age: Jayson Tatum 23 Jaylen Brown 24 Robert Williams 23 Payton Pritchard 23 Grant Williams 22 Aaron Nesmith 21 Romeo Langford 21 Marcus Smart 28 Josh Richardson 28 Dennis Schroder 28

As the table shows, the Green Machine's core of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams are still below 25. Placing Aaron Nesmith, Romeo Langford and Payton Pritchard in the mix as bench contributors makes the roster even younger. Boston’s lineup is set for the next decade, provided they develop as planned.

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider Future Talent Rankings: NBA's 10 Best Young Teams2. Boston Celtics“Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are stars. The big news for the Celtics was the progress they saw last season from Robert Williams III”Free for everyone this week … nbabigboard.com/p/future-talen… Future Talent Rankings: NBA's 10 Best Young Teams2. Boston Celtics“Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are stars. The big news for the Celtics was the progress they saw last season from Robert Williams III”Free for everyone this week … nbabigboard.com/p/future-talen… https://t.co/3MBjupqHMI

Danny Ainge has to be congratulated for putting together a young roster with two superstars and budding players.

#4 The Celtics are pushing the pace

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are going to run up and down the floor more this season.

Ime Udoka wants the Celtics to push the pace of the game to provide them with better scoring opportunities. A defense on its heels will be easier to penetrate or beat than a defense that is set. If Boston can take advantage of their players who can run up and down the court, they’ll be tough to deal with.

Ethan Fuller @ethman43 Ime Udoka wants to push the pace so here you go ft. Jaylen Brown

Ime Udoka wants to push the pace so here you go ft. Jaylen Brown

https://t.co/ZI6lOLBcBK

The Celtics’ pace last season was 98.94, which was good for 20th in the league. In four preseason games, they averaged 101.75, which would have catapulted them to 8th last season.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have the green light to bring the ball up after a rebound. They don’t have to give it up to Marcus Smart or any of the point guards. Udoka has allowed them to just go downhill and challenge the defense immediately. It has resulted in more possessions for the Boston Celtics already.

If the Celtics can sustain this, it’ll be a big part of their success this season.

