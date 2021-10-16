Top 5 talking points from Golden State Warriors’ 2021-22 NBA preseason

The Golden State Warriors ended their 2021-22 NBA preseason campaign with a 5-0 unbeaten record. Two-time MVP Stephen Curry was sensational in the games he played and Bay Area fans saw the makings of a championship team. The rookies gave decent production and role players proved their worth. They wrecked all three teams in the preseason and did so without Klay Thompson. Imagine when he comes back?

According to Vegas oddsmakers, the Warriors had the fourth-best odds to win the 2022 NBA championship before the preseason began. Many analysts scoffed at those odds, but the Golden State Warriors have now started to show what they can truly do with their updated roster.

Although this was pre-season and these victories don't count towards team wins, there were plenty of positives to draw from the Golden State Warriors' 5-0 run. They defeated the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers twice and the Denver Nuggets once.

So let's look at five talking points from the Golden State Warriors' 2021-22 NBA preseason.

#1 Jordan Poole is a lock for the starting shooting guard spot until Klay Thompson returns

Jordan Poole of the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game against the LA Lakers

Jordan Poole is expected to be the Golden State Warriors' trump card for the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season. He has grown into a legitimate threat from the perimeter and has developed his game playing alongside Stephen Curry. He dropped 30 points in the preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers and then 28 against the LA Lakers two games later. He averaged 21.8 points per game in the preseason, the fifth-highest in the NBA. Poole did so on a remarkable 50/36/87 shooting split across five appearances.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Jordan Poole has been on FIRE in preseason 🔥🌟 25 PPG

🌟 43.8% 3-Pt FG

🌟 A highlight machine Jordan Poole has been on FIRE in preseason 🔥🌟 25 PPG

🌟 43.8% 3-Pt FG

🌟 A highlight machine https://t.co/cWLKRacCM6

Many analysts have predicted that Jordan Poole will have a breakout season this year. Steve Kerr spoke about Klay Thompson's replacement in the starting lineup, saying,

"For now, [Jordan Poole will] be in that starting spot and he's playing so well, it's hard to envision not keeping him there."

Poole has established himself a solid rotation player who can get major minutes alongside Stephen Curry in the backcourt until Klay Thompson gets back.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Jordan Poole’s dribble moves took a leap this summer. He’s been shaking defenders in preseason. Jordan Poole’s dribble moves took a leap this summer. He’s been shaking defenders in preseason. https://t.co/cXhKGI7vuK

#2 Golden State Warriors' shooting and spacing is going to be off the charts

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors celebrate [Source: AP]

The Golden State Warriors have displayed some unbelievable spacing and shooting in their first five preseason games. They launched a mind-boggling 69 threes in their preseason opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. The team insisted that none of the shots were forced but rather were a result of the spacing and good looks. Damian Lillard of the Trail Blazers spoke about it after the game, saying,

"When you hear that number (69) it's just like 'Man!' Some teams shoot 40 threes, you're like they shot a lot of threes, but I think [the Golden State Warriors] shot that in the first half. It's crazy to think about... On my drive home, just thinking about the game, I couldn't think of a time they shot a 2-pointer"

While we cannot expect the Golden State Warriors to attempt that many threes every game, it does show the confidence the players have from beyond the arc. Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica signed with the Warriors in the offseason and are incredible three-point shooters.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Notable stat from the Warriors' 5-0 preseason

-Attempted 3s: 266

-Opponent attempted 3s: 184

-Difference: 82 attempts

Warriors shot more 3s than their opponent in all five games, averaged 53.2 per game. Notable stat from the Warriors' 5-0 preseason

-Attempted 3s: 266

-Opponent attempted 3s: 184

-Difference: 82 attempts

Warriors shot more 3s than their opponent in all five games, averaged 53.2 per game.

Jordan Poole is currently a shooting guard replacement in the starting lineup until Klay Thompson returns from injury. But even after his return, head coach Steve Kerr mentioned not benching Poole but rather playing both guards together alongside Curry. Mark Haynes of Clutch Points reported Steve Kerr's words, where he said:

"When Steph and Klay are both on the floor with Jordan, we're going to have a chance to go from good to great shots all the time. Defenses are going to have to be responding in every direction."

It's safe to say the Golden State Warriors are going to be shooting lights out in the upcoming season and only teams with incredible perimeter defense can find a way to stop them.

Also Read

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar