Top 5 talking points from LA Lakers' 2021-22 NBA preseason

With the 2021-22 NBA season-opener only a few days away, the LA Lakers have been touted as one of the favorites to go all the way. Boasting the second-best odds behind the Brooklyn Nets, the Lakers are in such a position for a reason.

After one of the most active offseasons in franchise history, the LA Lakers have assembled a squad for the ages, featuring six potential Hall of Famers. The Lakers have one of the most stacked rosters in the league. They have one of the oldest rosters in the NBA, but the talent pool in the team is truly unmatched.

In an extensive roster overhaul, the LA Lakers barely retained any members from the previous season except LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That raised some questions regarding their chemistry, something that was apparent in the preseason.

The Purple and Gold will look to enter the 2021-22 regular season after a winless preseason. In six preseason games, the Lakers exhibited inconsistencies in shooting, defense and playmaking, concerns they need to address quickly.

On that note, here are the top five talking points from the LA Lakers' 2021-22 NBA preseason:

#5 LA Lakers' two-bigs lineup

Dwight Howard argues a call at the Brooklyn Nets vs LA Lakers game

One of the biggest moves the LA Lakers made in the offseason was returning to the possibility of two big men in the rotation who could play center.

While the Lakers saw great minutes from Marc Gasol last season, they did not enjoy the same success they had in their preceding championship-winning season. The Lakers acquired Andre Drummond late last season in an attempt to return to championship form, but the experiment proved to be a failure.

In the 2021 offseason, the LA Lakers changed their big-man rotation by getting rid of both Gasol and Drummond, and replacing them with Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan.

With two athletic big men who can be lob threats and rim protectors, the Lakers are looking to replicate their lineup from the 2019-20 season. Howard was a part of the Lakers' Championship-winning team in 2020. His utility to the team was apparent in the 2021 preseason as well when he rejoined the side.

Jordan, meanwhile, has struggled to find his feet set with the Lakers, but there is enough evidence to suggest he should improve as the season progresses.

The Purple and Gold will always run with Anthony Davis playing 5 in the death lineup. But the presence of another 5 to support Davis does a lot more to ensure success for the superstar and the team.

#4 Austin Reaves

Austin Reaves drives against Cameron Payne.

Austin Reaves has been nothing short of a surprise for the LA Lakers. The 23-year-old impressed in the Las Vegas Summer League, which earned him a two-way contract with the Lakers. Reaves has emerged as a legitimate contributor in the preseason.

Armed with a polished offensive arsenal and high IQ, Reaves has already won LeBron James' seal of approval. His ability to shoot the long ball and run the floor is complemented by his playmaking prowess. Reaves continues to show a great upside, displaying great hands on the defensive end and serious hustle to secure loose balls.

Following Talen Horton-Tucker's unfortunate injury, Reaves rose to the occasion and embraced his role. As he earns more minutes with the team, he could step up and play at the next level, filling in for the players who left the Lakers in the offseason.

As Reaves continues to get comfortable with his shot and role with the side, he holds a lot of promise in terms of what he could offer. He is definitely a player that Lakers fans should keep an eye on heading into the 2021-22 season.

