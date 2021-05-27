Top 5 teams with the best shooting percentages in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

The 2021 NBA Playoffs have been nothing short of impressive so far, with teams competing for the coveted NBA Championship. We have witnessed some spectacular performances, especially from the younger generation in the nascent stages of the playoffs thus far.

Top 5 NBA teams with the best shooting efficiency

There is no doubt about the fact that the NBA today is more guard-oriented than it ever was, thus making shooting a primary tool for teams to win contests. A great offense is determined by how well you shoot the ball, especially from a distance in the current times.

5. LA Clippers

Shooting efficiency: 48.8% from the field and 32.9% from the 3-point line

Kwahi Leonard and Paul George of the LA Clippers

Though the LA Clippers are currently 0-2 against the Dallas Mavericks in the 1st round of the NBA Playoffs, they have been shooting quite efficiently. The Clippers have averaged 112.0 points in the 2 games so far. Kawhi Leonard has been leading the team, averaging 33.5 PPG with a striking FG% of 53.5 and 3P% of 38.5. The 7x NBA All-Star Paul George has lately been on a redemption journey due to his dismal performances in last year's bubble.

PG13 has been putting up impressive numbers, averaging 25.5 PPG with 50% shooting from the field.

4. Memphis Grizzlies

Shooting efficiency: 49.2% from the field and 34.9% from the 3-point line

JA Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

The 8th seed Memphis Grizzlies have their series tied 1-1 against 1st seed Utah Jazz. The Grizzlies have averaged 120.5 points in their 2-games so far in the NBA Playoffs. The team has been on a great run since the play-in tournament defeating teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors.

The 21-year old Ja Morant has been leading the Grizzlies, averaging 36.5 PPG thus far, shooting a magnificent 55.3% from the field. Memphis Grizzlies are a fairly young team with a lot of potential going forward in the future.

3. Denver Nuggets

Shooting efficiency: 52.0% from the field and 35.9% from the 3-point line

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are currently tied 1-1 against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The absence of Jamal Murray through an ACL injury can certainly be felt in the Playoffs currently. Murray was nothing short of extraordinary in last year's Bubble. He was the main catalyst in the Nuggets' comeback after being down 3-1 against the LA Clippers, causing one of the biggest upsets in NBA history.

38 points on 15-20 shooting for 🃏



Nikola Jokic, @nuggets tie the series at 1-1.. Game 3 is Thursday at 10:30pm/et on NBA TV. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zWFbDsL8qc — NBA (@NBA) May 25, 2021

The Nuggets are averaging 118.5 PPG against the Blazers thus far, with Nikola Jokic putting up staggering numbers of 36.0 PPG and 12.0 RPG on a 61.7% shooting from the field. Jokic is currently one of the top contenders to win the NBA MVP this year.

2. Philidelphia 76ers

Shooting efficiency: 52.5% from the field and 35.8% from the 3-point line

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

The 1st seed in the Eastern Conference 76ers are currently 2-0 against the Washington Wizards, with 76ers are currently averaging 122.5 PPG. Tobias Harris set a playoff-high of 37-points in Game 1 against the Wizards, followed by Joel Embiid's 30-points. The 76ers continued their winning streak in the 2nd Game as well with Embiid and Simmons putting up great numbers.

Joel Embiid is currently in the race for NBA MVP while his teammate Ben Simmons is eyeing his first NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

1.Dallas Mavericks

Shooting efficiency: 54.4% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are currently making the most noise in the NBA owing to their extraordinary performance against the LA Clippers. The Mavs are 2-0 against the Clippers, defeating them on their home court. Luka Doncic has been nothing but sensational, notching a Triple-Double in his Game 1 against the Clippers. This was followed by a 39-point performance in Game 2.

LUKA DONCIC 🔥

39 PTS

7 REB

7 AST

5 3PTS

1 Dunk on Morris

1 1-legged fadeaway 3PT



He has 38+ PTS in 4 of his 8 career Playoff games.pic.twitter.com/nfLtZmgtqC — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 26, 2021

The 22-year old has been averaging 35.0 PPG so far, shooting 50.9% from the field and 41.7% from the 3-point line with Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis contributing in key moments of matches.