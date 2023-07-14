Top 5 teams who can win the 2023-24 NBA championship

With the first two weeks of 2023 NBA free agency wrapped up, most teams are done making big moves for the summer.

This means that fans and analysts can start making predictions for next season. Many of the teams who were already viewed as top 2024 NBA title contenders ahead of free agency made some key moves to re-enforce their rosters. So, next year’s field should once again be wide open.

Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics superstar forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum

On that note, here are five of the top title contenders entering the 2023-24 NBA season:

#5. LA Lakers

LA Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis

After coming off a tough Western Conference finals sweep to the Denver Nuggets, the LA Lakers made a series of off-season moves to bolster their roster. The team signed sharpshooting guard Gabe Vincent fresh off his 2023 NBA Finals run with the Miami Heat to add spacing to their backcourt.

They also added wing depth in Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish and beefed up their frontcourt with the signing of Jaxson Hayes. The Lakers are still reportedly looking to add one more big man who can space the floor as well.

LA’s new pieces should be able to nicely complement its stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Meanwhile, the Lakers did not lose any of their Top 5 playoff scorers, with their biggest loss being veteran point guard Dennis Schroder.

#4. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't made too many roster moves following their disappointing first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. The team’s biggest moves were signing sharpshooter Malik Beasley and veteran big man Robin Lopez in free agency.

However, Milwaukee finally made the coaching change that fans had been calling for, going from Mike Budenholzer to Adrian Griffin. They also still have a two-time MVP in his prime, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In addition, the Bucks have all of the other core pieces from a roster that finished with the best record in the NBA this past season (58-24). So all signs point toward the Bucks bouncing back next year.

#3. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns made arguably the biggest move of the offseason when they acquired star shooting guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. The Suns had to sacrifice veteran point guard Chris Paul to do so.

However, they now have the most star power in the league with their Big 3 consisting of Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

Phoenix also did an admirable job of filling out its roster, with several under-the-radar signings, most notably veteran 3-point sniper Eric Gordon. Other signings include veteran big man Drew Eubanks and two-way forward Yuta Watanabe.

Plus, the Suns were able to retain starting center Deandre Ayton. So, if their core can stay healthy, they may be able to get redemption next season following their second-round playoff exit to the Denver Nuggets.

#2. Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum

The Boston Celtics fell one game short of the 2023 NBA Finals after falling in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals to the Miami Heat. However, they have since made a blockbuster trade to balance out their roster.

Boston traded away beloved veteran guard Marcus Smart in a deal involving the Washington Wizards that landed them two-way big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The Porzingis trade should give the Celtics an extra scoring and defensive punch in their frontcourt and help make their team offense less predictable. Meanwhile, veteran guards Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will likely be able to fill in Smart’s minutes.

All of this should give Boston one of the most formidable starting fives in the NBA around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

#1. Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic

Following their 2023 NBA title, the Denver Nuggets have already lost a couple of key rotation pieces this offseason. This includes versatile guard-forward Bruce Brown and veteran forward Jeff Green.

However, for the most part, Denver will be running back a roster that dominated throughout the 2023 playoffs. The Nuggets, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and star point guard Jamal Murray, should be viewed as 2024 title favorites until proven otherwise.

