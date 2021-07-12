Top 5 teams with the highest salary cap available heading into the 2021 NBA free agency

As the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks prepare for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the other 28 teams are pursuing their offseason goals. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers are hoping for a full recovery for their star players. Meanwhile, smaller teams like the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans are eyeing the NBA Draft and the NBA free agency market.

Which NBA teams have the highest salary cap available?

The salary cap for the 2021-22 NBA season is projected to be $112.4 million with the luxury tax line set at $136.6 million. Teams like the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets are way over the luxury tax line and paying a hefty luxury tax bill. Whereas on the other end of the spectrum, teams like the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks are expected to be attractive destinations in NBA free agency.

As 2021 NBA free agency approaches, star free agents would certainly like to go to a team where they can get big deals. Not many teams are projected to have salary cap space heading into free agency and the few teams that do are going to be attractive destinations.

Naturally, these figures are fluid and subject to change. If a team waives players to create cap room or trades for new players, that reduces their cap space. We have taken Spotrac's projected practical cap space for the 2021-22 NBA season. This includes cap space with no cap holds included if the team's salary is below the cap maximum, assuming the team denies veteran club options and releases non-guaranteed players.

Let's take a look at the top five teams with the highest salary sap available heading into 2021 NBA free agency.

#5 Toronto Raptors - $23 million

The Toronto Raptors have $101 million dedicated in salaries for the 2021-22 NBA season. Kyle Lowry's salary is expected to be off the books in the upcoming free agency and the highest guaranteed contract is Pascal Siakam at $129.9 million.

ESPN story with @ZachLowe_NBA on Pascal Siakam and Toronto agreeing on a four-year, $130M maximum rookie contract extension. https://t.co/p04BZE3qhb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2019

The Raptors have a projected practical cap space of $23,069,857. They also have the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, which is considered to be a loaded draft class. They are on the come-up once again and are hoping a big free agent lands with the team in the offseason.

#4 Dallas Mavericks - $34 million

The Dallas Mavericks are one of the most attractive teams for upcoming free agents. Luka Doncic is a once-in-a-generation player who elevates the people around him. The Mavericks have just $90.9 million dedicated in salaries for next season and that figure won't change even after signing Luka Doncic to an extension. Rumors suggest that the front office only offered one-year deals to players in last season's NBA free agency to maintain cap space.

All eyes will be on the Mavs this offseason. They need to hire a new GM and coach for the first time in many years, Luka Doncic is up for a $201.5 million extension and a roster shake-up could be coming. Where does Kristaps Porzingis fit into all of this? https://t.co/O1k6PyJjsz — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 19, 2021

They have a projected practical cap space of $34,330,552. Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be traded soon, so his huge guaranteed salary might also come off the books.

