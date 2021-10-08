Top 5 teams that might underperform in the 2021-22 NBA season

There has been intense speculation about the teams that could advance to the NBA Finals this season. While many teams have put together elite talents that can compete at the highest level, they may not perform at the level many expect them to.

Injuries and poor play calls, among other things, could cause a team's demise. While some teams could exceed expectations, there are a few that might struggle to live up to expectations

The Miami Heat are the prime example of a team that performed below expectations last season; they were swept in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. While the Milwaukee Bucks were formidable opponents, more was expected from the Heat, who were the runner-ups in the 2020 NBA Finals.

On that note, here are the top five teams that might not perform as per expectations in the 2021-22 NBA season:

#5 New York Knicks

The New York Knicks had an impeccable 2020-21 NBA campaign. Their resurgence was unexpected, given the absence of any All-Star caliber player in their ranks heading into the season. Nevertheless, Julius Randle successfully led them to a fourth-place finish as they reached the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

With Tom Thibodeau at the helm, another playoff run is expected, but the Knicks could miss the 2022 NBA playoffs. The acquisition of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier has admittedly bolstered their roster, but that may not necessarily carry them to another playoffs.

The Chicago Bulls might make a surprise appearance in the playoffs, given their offseason acquisitions. Given the quality of teams in the East, New York are more likely to end up in the play-in spot and eventually get knocked out.

#4 LA Clippers

With no return date for Kawhi Leonard yet, the LA Clippers may struggle for a good portion of the 2021-22 NBA season. Although it is the perfect opportunity for Paul George to prove himself, it might be too much to expect him to lead the Clippers to victory every night.

The Clippers reached the 2021 NBA Western Conference Finals. For many, that was the beginning of an era. However, their chances of being the best team in the West this season do not look good, especially with The Klaw on the sidelines.

They might not get favorable matchups in the early stages of the playoffs, and that could pose a problem for them in seven-game series. Although Leonard should be available by then, facing any of the top teams, including the Warriors and Lakers, might be a hurdle too high for the Clippers in the 2022 NBA playoffs.

