Top 5 teams that could push for the #1 seed in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season

In the last two NBA seasons, the Western Conference was touted as a two-horse race between the LA Lakers and the LA Clippers. However, the city rivals did not meet in the NBA Playoffs on both occasions, and it was the Utah Jazz who took the best regular-season record in the West last year.

Now, the LA Lakers have revamped their roster and are looking like the favorites to dominate the West in the 2021-22 NBA season. They were favorites in the 2019-20 season too, when they won the title, and were also heavily favored last year before injuries hindered Frank Vogel's team.

The LA Clippers will probably take a step back next season, as Kawhi Leonard might be out for the entire season after recovering from a knee injury sustained in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Nevertheless, there is unlikely to be a dearth in competition in the West. Teams like the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns, who were 1-2 during last year's regular season, could remain among the best teams in the West next year as well.

The pecking order behind the LA Lakers could be interesting next season, with a few other young teams possibly evolving into elite squads. On that note, here are the five teams that could battle for the top spot in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season.

#5 Golden State Warriors

With the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets missing key players for a considerable time during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, other teams might be able to impress during the upcoming campaign.

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry are one of those teams. After missing the NBA Playoffs the last two seasons, Golden State could be back if Klay Thompson returns fully healthy and early enough.

Moreover, the team ended last year's regular season strongly, with eight wins in their last ten games, which could continue at the start of the upcoming campaign. The Warriors could still find some decent pieces for the upcoming season, as they're reportedly in the mix for Ben Simmons.

#4 Dallas Mavericks

A new era will start for the Dallas Mavericks with Jason Kidd as the new head coach. With Luka Doncic in the team, there is a lot to be achieved by the Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming years in the NBA.

Last year, the team struggled with consistency throughout the regular season, both on the court and with injuries and health and safety protocols off it. Eventually, Doncic led the Mavericks to the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record.

In the 2021-22 NBA campaign, Doncic could take another huge step in his game, and the Mavs could be strong in the Western Conference as long as Doncic's teammates can perform well.

They retained Tim Hardaway Jr. and Boban Marjanovic while signing sniper Sterling Brown and Reggie Bullock. Brown, meanwhile, made 42.3% of his three-pointers last year with the Houston Rockets, attempting 4.2 per game; he's a career 37% shooter from the three.

Bullock is also coming off a good year, averaging 10.9 points per game in 64 starts with the New York Knicks while making 41% from the three (he made 163 three pointers).

