Top 5 teams tipped to land Damian Lillard based on latest odds

It has been more than two months since Damian Lillard asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade him. “Dame Time” reportedly wants to play for no other team except for the Miami Heat. Blazers GM Joe Cronin responded by telling the media that he is willing to play the long game instead of just accommodating the seven-time All-Star.

While the Heat is Lillard’s preferred destination, some teams could potentially try to land “Dame Dolla.” The NBA previously told teams interested in trading for the superstar point guard that he would honor his contract should a team acquire him from the Blazers.

With training camp just around the corner, the question of where Damian Lillard will play next season becomes more interesting.

Here are a few teams who could trade for Damian Lillard:

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

Vegas Insider gives the New Orleans Pelicans a +2000 odds of prying Damian Lillard away from the Portland Trail Blazers. New Orleans already has Lillard’s former teammate CJ McCollum on the roster so the Pelicans may have to trade him.

For the Pelicans to acquire Lillard, they will have to rope in another team to get the deal done. The third team should be willing to give future first-round picks for this scenario to come true.

#4 Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics, after signing Jaylen Brown to a new max deal and extending Kristaps Porzingis, will need salary gymnastics to get “Dame Time.” Lillard publicly said that he does not want to play in Boston, but stranger things have happened.

Like the Pelicans, the Cs have a +2000 odds of getting the former Rookie of the Year winner. Brown is unquestionably going to be the center package for Boston to get Lillard. “JB,” though, isn’t eligible for a trade following his new deal until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Brad Stevens will be treated like a god if he somehow lands Lillard without breaking up the Tatum-Brown partnership in Boston.

#3 Philadelphia 76ers

The Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers have something in common. They have disgruntled superstars who want out of their respective teams. A swap between Damian Lillard and James Harden isn’t something the aforementioned teams are reportedly interested in.

For Lillard to play alongside Joel Embiid, a third team will be needed. The LA Clippers could come in as they are also rumored to be interested in James Harden.

It’s anybody’s guess how the three teams will work on that kind of trade. Philly has +1000 odds of getting Damian Lillard.

#2 Brooklyn Nets

“Dame Time” reportedly asked the Portland Trail Blazers to trade for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges. The two might be able to come together but it might have to be Lillard who will have to take his talents to New York.

Brooklyn has multiple first-round picks and players that they can package for the seven-time All-NBA superstar. The Nets have a +1000 chance of acquiring Lillard.

#1 Miami Heat

Despite Joe Cronin’s reported disinterest in the Miami Heat’s offer for Damian Lillard, he may still may agree to ship him to South Beach. Miami was rumored to have offered four first-round picks, a first-round pick swap, second-round picks and probably Tyler Herro.

If the Blazers are not interested in Herro, they could try to shop him for more draft capital or another player Portland could be willing to take in.

Reports about Lillard immediately asking for another trade if he’s sent to another team instead of Miami have only caused Cronin’s options to dwindle. In the end, the Heat could succeed in adding the superstar point guard to a roster that has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love.

There’s a reason why the Heat are +175 to land Damian Lillard.