Top 5 teams tipped to land Jimmy Butler based on latest odds ft. Pelicans

Jimmy Butler's future with the Miami Heat remains uncertain. Following Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang's report regarding Butler's possible intentions for a contract extension, Bovada Official released the top five teams with the best odds to land the six-time NBA All-Star.

Regardless of garnering a reputation in the postseason as "Playoff Jimmy" for being able to lead his team on deep runs, nothing is ruled out when it comes to the Heat's plans in the summer.

As of now, the Heat forward has two remaining seasons left on his contract with a player option of $52 million available in 2025.

Top five teams with the best odds to land Jimmy Butler

5) San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama

Starting fifth on the list is the San Antonio Spurs, who have +1200 odds of landing Jimmy Butler. San Antonio is an interesting team on this list, considering they have tremendous potential to compete at a high level for years to come with 2023 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama leading the way.

However, the Spurs are still in need of strong complementary pieces, including some veteran presence in the locker room. Interestingly, this is where Butler jumps into the conversation, who could benefit from a fresh start and a unique role in playing alongside a young core of players.

4) Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox and forward Domantas Sabonis

Moving up on the list, enter the Sacramento Kings with +800 odds of including Jimmy Butler in their team. Following a disappointing Play-In loss, courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans, the Kings have to address some pressing concerns regarding the team's roster.

The scoring tandem of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis won a serviceable amount of games this season but there's no denying that they need more pieces around them to properly contend next season. Two of the team's issues this season were at the defensive end and a reliable third scoring option. Interestingly enough, Butler can improve on both roster shortcomings with his addition.

3) Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges

When it comes to a team that is in serious need of an upgrade, look no further than the Brooklyn Nets, who have struggled to get back up on their feet after the Kevin Durant era with Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Following the firing of Jacque Vaughn, it's evident that the team wants a proper culture change.

To get things going in the right direction, reshaping the roster is a must and they can get the ball rolling by looking into Jimmy Butler's situation with the Miami Heat. As of now, they have +600 odds.

2) New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and coach Willie Green

With +400 odds, adding Jimmy Butler into an envisioned team-up with Zion Williamson can make things interesting in the NBA landscape next season. A reliable scorer at the wing position, who won't complicate the Pelicans' defensive identity, can help unlock this team's potential further.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen what kind of trade package the New Orleans Pelicans will offer in exchange for the Heat star.

1) Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid

Lastly, the Philadelphia 76ers have the best odds of acquiring Jimmy Butler at +200. Originally, Butler played one season with the iconic franchise back in the 2018-19 season.

The one-two punch dynamic of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey can easily rival some of the best in the league, but their recent showing in the first round has raised questions about the duo's ceiling. If they were somehow able to land Butler in the offseason, a proper Sixers big-three tandem can improve their chances of winning it all.