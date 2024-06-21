Top 5 things JJ Redick needs to do first as Lakers HC

Former NBA player JJ Redick reportedly agreed to a four-year deal to become the LA Lakers’ head coach. Weeks before the news came out, most league observers already thought the hiring was inevitable. The Lakers, though, threw a curveball when they decided and then failed to lure UConn coach Dan Hurley to Hollywood.

Hurley eventually snubbed LA’s offer which didn’t make it surprising that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka quickly went after Redick. The former ESPN analyst now has one of the most high-profile and daunting jobs in all of sports. Whether LeBron James decides to stay or play elsewhere, Redick will be in the spotlight and will face considerable expectations next season.

Things JJ Redick has to address as the Lakers’ new coach

#5 Coaching Staff

One of the biggest criticisms JJ Redick had to overcome when his name first came as the LA Lakers’ target was coaching experience. He proved his mettle as an analyst but he has never guided a team on the sidelines in the NBA or college.

With that in mind, he will need at least one assistant coach who will have the experience to compensate for his lack of it. In Steve Kerr’s first season with the Golden State Warriors, he picked Alvin Gentry to be the associate head coach. Gentry has one of the most extensive experiences both as head and assistant coach.

One thing that JJ Redick might want to consider is an assistant coach that he has worked with before. Sticking to the Kerr-Gentry model, the two spent time together in Phoenix with the former as the GM and the latter as the head coach. Redick might want to follow that route.

Some of the veteran play callers that Redick could get are Terry Stotts, Dwane Casey, Mike D’Antoni, Alvin Gentry and Stan Van Gundy. “SVG” would be interesting as he was Redick’s coach in his first five seasons in the NBA.

#4 Upgrade the point guard position

Over the last two years, the LA Lakers were booted out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. One of the biggest problems LA had in both series was the play of point guard D’Angelo Russell. “D-Lo” wasn’t as bad this year compared to his display in 2023 but the Nuggets still relentlessly hunted him on defense.

JJ Redick also said in an interview with “The Athletic” that he wants to unburden LeBron James from playmaking chores. Unsurprisingly, Redick wants to keep the oldest player in the NBA as fresh as possible for the playoffs. He will have to look for someone who can have a two-way impact on the team.

The Atlanta Hawks' pair of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray have been rumored to the Lakers for at least two years now. There should be other options that Redick may be interested in. Regardless of who he wants, it has to be someone with playmaking chops who is at least decent on defense.

Redick may not be able to address it immediately, but it should be on his priority list.

#3 Shore up frontcourt depth

The good news for JJ Redick is he has Anthony Davis, who he said should have a bigger role on offense, particularly in late-game situations. LA’s new coach needs to shore up the frontcourt especially as he wants AD to be more involved offensively. He will have to convince Rob Pelinka to bolster this part of the lineup as well.

In the playoffs against the Nuggets, Davis played nearly 42 minutes per game while his backup Jaxson Hayes had a team-worst 6.0 MPG. LA still has Christian Wood but he has never been the defensive anchor who can give AD a breather.

The Western Conference playoffs showed the importance of having quality big men. In the West finals, the Dallas Mavericks’ Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and PJ Washington played massive roles. Ditto for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid. JJ Redick can also try to upgrade his frontline.

#2 JJ Redick has to stamp his authority as coach

Leading into the 2023-24 season, former LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham told the media that the plan was to limit LeBron James to roughly 30 minutes per game. It lasted all but one week as “King James” wanted to be on the floor more than what the coaching staff planned. JJ Redick has to stamp his authority as coach to prevent a similar situation from happening.

Ham also said that he wanted Anthony Davis to be the hub of the offense, something that the Lakers couldn’t consistently execute. Unsurprisingly, it was the four-time MVP who played as the fulcrum of what LA did offensively.

JJ Redick has already mentioned how Davis needs a bigger role on offense. Caving into something different like Ham did might not end up well for the Lakers.

#1 Redick has to handle expectations and pressure well particularly if LeBron James stays

Pressure and expectations are baked into the LA Lakers coaching job, something that JJ Redick knew before agreeing to get that role. Whether it is roster building in the offseason or guiding the team once the season starts, eyes will be on him. This early into his tenure, he should already be managing expectations and the pressure that will soon follow.

Assuming LeBron James opts in or signs a new deal to stay, the limelight will only grow in intensity. James has repeatedly said that he is hungry for another championship. If the Lakers falter with Redick at the helm, the circus could erupt immediately.

JJ Redick has to manage even his own expectations. Last season, the Lakers were a play-in tournament team before going out in the first round of the playoffs. Considering the competition, they may have to go through the pre-playoff format to reach the next level. The pressure will be brutal and the expectations more so. Redick has to handle it with poise and confidence, particularly when he commits mistakes.