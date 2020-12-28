Top 5 three-point leaders in NBA history

Three-point shooting prowess is a much sought-after attribute in the NBA as was seen in the 2020 NBA Free Agency.

Shooters are a key aspect in most offensive systems in the league today. Stephen Curry is arguably the greatest shooter in NBA history, but there are other greats who have also mastered the shot beyond the arc.

In this article, we will have a look at the five all-time leaders in three-pointers in NBA history.

Five players with the most three-pointers in NBA history

After a slow start to his 2020-21 NBA campaign, Stephen Curry made history in the Golden State Warriors' game against the Chicago Bulls.

With his first three-pointer in the game, the point guard achieved his 2,500th 3P field goal of his career. In the process, he joined legends Ray Allen and Reggie Miller as the only players in the league's history to reach that impressive number.

On that note, let us find out who else makes the list of the five most three-pointers made in NBA history.

#5 James Harden

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trail Blazers.

James Harden is one of the best scorers the NBA has ever seen. He has an impressive repertoire of offensive moves, with three-point shooting being one of his greatest assets.

The left-handed bearded guard has made over 2000 three-pointers (2330 to be exact) in his 12 seasons in the NBA, making 36% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Harden has led the NBA in three-pointers made in the last three seasons, doing so with 265, 376 and 299 respectively.

The Beard's 6,407 attempts from the three-point line is the most by an active player in the competitive and third most in NBA history, ranking only behind Ray Allen and Reggie Miller.

#4 Kyle Korver

Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves.

Kyle Korver made 43% of the three-pointers he attempted in his 17-year NBA career.

He is a tremendous shooter; even though he does not have a team right now, his shooting prowess alone could help him find one soon. He has made 2,450 three-pointers in 5,715 attempts for ninth-best in NBA history; however, his efficiency is fifth-best.

Kyle Korver led the NBA in 3P made just once in his career. In the 2004-05 NBA season, the sniper made a career-high 226 threes. In terms of percentage, Korver led the league four times, including a record 53.6% in the 2009-10 season.