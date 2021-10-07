Top 5 times Stephen Curry outscored LeBron James in an NBA game

Stephen Curry and LeBron James have had some history between them over the last seven years. The two famously locked horns in four straight NBA Finals. They now play in the same conference for two title contenders.

Curry and James will renew their rivalry this season. The former is leading the charge for the Golden State Warriors in the quest for his fourth title, while the LA Lakers and James are chasing his fifth championship ring.

The two teams are the odds-on favorites to win the Western Conference this season. Fans would love to see yet another enthralling playoff series between Stephen Curry and LeBron James. Their matchups are always fun to watch because of how competitive the two legends are.

Stephen Curry is among the few players to have a winning record against LeBron James' teams in the regular season and playoffs combined. The Warriors' talisman has a 22-17 head-to-head advantage. However, James has won the individual battles (scoring-wise) 27 times compared to Curry's 10.

Stephen Curry may not have outscored LeBron James on many occasions. But when he did, his performance was of the highest quality.

On that note, here's a look at the top five times Stephen Curry outscored LeBron James in an NBA game.

#5 Golden State Warriors vs Miami Heat - 2014

Stephen Curry took a while to become the superstar he is known to be right now. That process was underway during the 2013-14 NBA season. During that campaign, Curry also ended up outscoring LeBron James for the first time in his career. It was during a game between the Golden State Warriors and the Miami Heat in January 2014.

Stephen Curry had 36 points in that game, ten more than James. He also tallied 12 assists on the night and shot eight 3-pointers to lead his team to a 123-114 win.

#4 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2016

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers were two of the most formidable teams in the league in the 2015-16 campaign. They also met in a historic finals series that was eventually won by LeBron James' Cavs 4-3, despite losing three of their first four games.

Stephen Curry was crucial to his team's regular-season success against the Cleveland Cavaliers, though. During one of those games, on January 18th, 2016, he scored 35 points on 66.7% field goal shooting, to lead the Warriors to a 132-98 blowout win over the Cavs.

James had a rare off-night in that contest, as he could only produce 16 points on 43.5% field goal shooting.

#3 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2016 NBA Finals Game 4

Stephen Curry did not score more than 20 points in any of his first three games of the 2016 NBA Finals. The two-time MVP needed to get a good performance in to boost his confidence and did just that in Game 4. Curry scored 38 points, shooting seven triples on the night.

His points tally was 13 more than what LeBron James was able to score. The Golden State Warriors won that game 108-97 behind Curry's efforts.

#2 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2017 NBA Finals Game 2

Stephen Curry and LeBron James had a historic duel during Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals. Both former MVPs notched up triple-doubles on the night. Curry had the last laugh, though, as his team won the contest 132-113. He also outscored James 32-29.

Stephen Curry had ten rebounds and 11 assists. He shot only 41% from the floor but was spot on from the foul line, converting all of his 14 attempts.

#1 Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 2018 NBA Finals Game 4

The Golden State Warriors had the opportunity to sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry made sure they did not miss the opportunity that night. The Warriors' star scored 37 points on the night, shooting on a 44/46/100 split. He ended up outscoring LeBron James by 14 points in the contest.

The Golden State Warriors won comprehensively with the final score-line of 108-85.

