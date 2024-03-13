Top 5 trade targets for 2x All-Star Zach LaVine amid Chicago Bulls 2024 offseason

Zach LaVine suffered a right foot injury in January that turned out to be season-ending. When the pain and discomfort did not subside, the Chicago Bulls shooting guard eventually decided to undergo surgery the following month. He is reportedly “ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

“Flight 8” is likely ready for training camp in September but it remains to be seen if he will still be reporting to Chicago. Since last season, the Bulls have been rumored to be looking for a trade partner to move the high-flying but oft-injured guard. A few teams reportedly explored talks before this year’s trade deadline but another injury all but ended such conversations.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Without Zach LaVine, the Bulls have remained in contention for at least a play-in tournament spot. Behind the emergence of Coby White, LaVine’s former backup, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic, Chicago is ninth in the East.

Chicago could be looking to offload him, DeRozan and Vucevic to rebuild around White. A few more teams could come calling in the offseason when LaVine is ready to resume basketball activities.

5 teams who could be interested in trading for Zach LaVine

#5 Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were rumored to be interested in Zach LaVine but were reportedly put off by the Chicago Bulls’ high expectations of a return. Detroit was willing to give up one first-round pick but Chicago wanted more. The two teams may revisit their talks in the offseason.

The Bulls could accept the Pistons’ offer of Isaiah Stewart, Simon Fontecchio, Evan Fournier, Troy Brown Jr. and a future first-round pick. Stewart and Fontecchio can immediately come in to help Chicago’s frontline and wings. Evan Fournier has a $19 million team option next season, which the Bulls could decline to create more room. Brown is only partially guaranteed for $4 million giving Chicago even more cap flexibility.

Expand Tweet

For a team that sorely lacks a scoring punch, Zach LaVine will be a big boost. He will not instantly make the Pistons instant playoff contenders but he will be a big help around Cade Cunningham.

#4 Charlotte Hornets

Seth Curry and Bryce McGowens are the Charlotte Hornets’ shooting guards. They could use an upgrade by trading for Zach LaVine. The Hornets could offer Seth Curry, Davis Bertans, Cody Martin and a future first-round pick. A lineup featuring LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Zach LaVine will raise the excitement level of Hornets fans.

The Chicago Bulls could use Seth Curry and Cody Martin as they are on team-friendly deals. They could also waive Davis Bertans and his $17 million salary for more cap room. Charlotte’s first-round pick will help them in their rebuild.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are showing competitiveness with what many call a G League roster built around Victor Wembanyama. San Antonio, which has plenty of draft capital and cap room, could bolster the lineup by acquiring Zach LaVine. The Spurs could send Devonte’ Graham, Julian Champagnie, Zach Collins, Charles Bassey and a first-round pick for the high-flying guard.

Expand Tweet

Graham has a partially non-guaranteed contract and could be used as a backup or eventually waived. Champagnie is also on a team-friendly contract and could also be part of Chicago’s reserves. Collins can come in and start depending on what the Bulls get for Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan. Again, a future first-round pick will help them in the rebuild.

#2 Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will likely allow Gary Harris and Markelle Fultz to walk away as free agents and get plenty of cap relief. To replenish their roster, they could acquire Zach LaVine for Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, Joe Ingles and a first-round pick.

The Magic can shed the contracts of Isaac, Carter and Ingles for the future extensions of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They will still have plenty of cap space in the three years that LaVine will stay with the team.

The Chicago Bulls get perhaps their starting and backup center with Carter and Isaac. They can retain Ingles for veteran leadership and give him a bench role but can also waive him.

#1 Atlanta Hawks

Depending on what the Atlanta Hawks do with Dejounte Murray, a trade for Zach LaVine could be an option for them. The Hawks can send Clint Capela and De’Andre Hunter for Zach LaVine. They don’t even need to add a first-round pick to the equation.

Hunter, who has been upstaged by the emerging Jalen Johnson, will be Chicago’s new starting small forward while Capela will play center. The former is on a team-friendly contract while the latter has one more year in his deal.

LaVine can be Trae Young’s new backcourt mate and bolster Atlanta’s offense. The Hawks can finally do away with the weird Young-Murray combo that miserably failed. Onyeka Okongwu can get the starting center job left by Capela while Johnson will be the Hawks’ star forward.