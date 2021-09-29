Top 5 triple-doubles of Giannis Antetokounmpo's career

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the best players in the NBA in the last few years, winning two MVP awards and leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 2021 NBA Championship win. He has also developed his game significantly and has become an all-around player, making an impact on both ends of the floor.

The nature of Giannis Antetokounmpo's game allows him to rack up a healthy number of triple-doubles. In this article, we list the 5 best triple-doubles he has registered in his NBA career.

5 best triple-doubles of Giannis Antetokounmpo's NBA career

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 7 triple-doubles in the 2020-21 NBA season, and also became the first Milwaukee Bucks player to register three successive triple-doubles. Apart from that, the 'Greek Freak' also recorded his seventh career 30-point triple-double this year, once again surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most in Bucks' history.

#5 Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards, 2020-21

NBA season

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Wizards were involved in an epic battle last season in which Mike Budenholzer's side ended up winning 133-122. Giannis Antetokounmpo tore the Wizards' defense to bits, scoring 31 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral ESPN’s Top 10 players for the 2021-22 Season:



1.) Kevin Durant

2.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

3.) LeBron James

4.) Luka Doncic

5.) Steph Curry

6.) Nikola Jokic

7.) Joel Embiid

8.) Damian Lillard

9.) Anthony Davis

10.) James Harden ESPN’s Top 10 players for the 2021-22 Season:



1.) Kevin Durant

2.) Giannis Antetokounmpo

3.) LeBron James

4.) Luka Doncic

5.) Steph Curry

6.) Nikola Jokic

7.) Joel Embiid

8.) Damian Lillard

9.) Anthony Davis

10.) James Harden

Russell Westbrook also turned in a brilliant performance by scoring 23 points and assisting 17 field goals, but it was not enough to stop Antetokounmpo from winning the game for his team.

#4 Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks, 2018

2021 NBA Finals - Game Six

Playing against the Milwaukee Bucks' Eastern Conference rivals Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a staggering stat line of 32 points, 18 rebounds, and 10 assists, and 2 steals and 3 blocks to go along with it. Antetokounmpo's stellar performance helped the Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers comprehensively, by a scoreline of 108-123.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shot 12-24 from the field and made 8 out of his 9 free throws, and performances like these helped him win the NBA MVP award at the end of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee