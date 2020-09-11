The LA Lakers have a storied history, and have seen many great players lead them to multiple championships. Throughout the history of the franchise, there have been many records set by individuals that will likely never be touched ever again. With some big names such as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson in the mix, we bring to you the top 5 unbreakable LA Lakers records.

#5 Most assists for the LA Lakers: Magic Johnson (10,141 assists)

Magic Johnson in Purple and Gold [Credits: Lakers Nation]

Number 5 on our list of the most unbreakable LA Lakers records is Magic Johnson's tally of 10,141 assists for the franchise. Magic was well known for being a great scorer and passer of the ball.

Magic Johnson highlights never get old.



No doubt the greatest point guard of all-time.



Controlled a game like no one else.



Put the 'show' in 'showtime'.



Saved the NBA (along with Larry Bird).



— PBA insider 🏀 (@PBAinsider) February 10, 2020

The fast break styled offense of the Showtime Lakers helped Magic put up ridiculous assist numbers on the stat sheet. Magic is one of the greatest point guards to play the game of basketball and it's no surprise that his assist records are up here on this list.

#4 Most rebounds for the LA Lakers: Elgin Baylor (11,463 rebounds)

Elgin Baylor took the LA Lakers to 8 NBA Finals [Credits: Lakers Nation]

Elgin Baylor's tally of 11,463 rebounds is unparalleled for the LA Lakers. While Baylor is remembered for his wonderful jump shots and passing ability, it was his rebounding ability that no other Laker has ever been able to live up to.

With rebounding a dying art in the modern game, we do not expect Baylor's massive rebounding numbers for the LA Lakers to ever be broken.

#3 Most games played for the LA Lakers: Kobe Bryant (1,346 games)

Kobe Bryant in his last game for the LA Lakers

Coming in third on this list of unbreakable LA Lakers records is Kobe Bryant's 20-year career with the team. Over his career, Bryant played a whopping 1,346 games for the LA Lakers and led them to 5 NBA titles.

With most NBA players not having such long careers and an increased player movement in the league, it is unlikely that Kobe Bryant's tally of 1,346 games for the LA Lakers will ever be broken.

#2 Most blocks in a season for the LA Lakers: Elmore Smith (393 blocks)

Elmore Smith's insane blocking numbers [Ballislife]

While Elmore Smith played just two seasons with the LA Lakers, he set a record 393 blocks in the 1973-74 NBA season that has never been matched. That year, Smith averaged nearly 5 blocks a game, a feat that seems unheard of in recent times.

After multiple rule changes, shot-blocking in the modern NBA comes with great risks of committing fouls. Most big men avoid contesting shots to avoid getting called for fouls. With most of the top NBA shot-blockers now averaging around 2.5 blocks per game, it is very unlikely that this record will ever be touched.

#1 Most offensive rebounds for the LA Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2,494 offensive rebounds)

The Captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action [Credits: Inside Hook]

Topping off this list of unbreakable LA Lakers records is one of the greatest big men to ever play for the LA Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. During his 15-year career with the LA Lakers, he had a whopping 2494 offensive rebounds.

HBD Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 🐐

— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 16, 2020

In today's game, players often do not go up for offensive rebounds so as to not fall behind while running back on defense. Kareem's insane ability to gather offensive rebounds is something that no player in the league has ever come close to in recent years. We expect this record to remain untouched in times to come.

Do you agree with our list of top 5 unbreakable LA Lakers records?

