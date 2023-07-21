Top 5 most unguardable NBA players today

The NBA talent-level is higher than it has ever been. The players have skills like never before. Positions are blending together as more and more players are able to do things anywhere on the court.

There are plenty of players with unstoppable offensive games. There is a heated debate of who the best player may be in the league right now. Others also debate who has the best package of skills with the basketball in their hands.

Let’s take a look at the five most unguardable players in the NBA today. These are the players who can attack and succeed against any defender.

No. 5 - Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry

Curry proved he still has all the tricks in the bag despite his age. He may be a more complete offensive player than ever before.

He is the greatest shooter of all time. He can create space to get his shot off in almost any scenario or space on the floor. He also has to be defended as soon as he crosses half court.

The guard is not just a shooter either. He is great at navigating the paint. He is also one of the best finishers at the rim in the NBA. Curry is nearly impossible to guard when he has it going.

No. 4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Antetokounmpo is an unstoppable force when driving down the court. He can get to the rim from the perimeter at a ridiculous rate.

He has the touch to finish around the rim and to find his teammates when he gets doubled. He also has the strength to finish through big defenders in the post. He has the athletic ability to dunk on anyone and finish rim runs with authority.

He has also developed a jumper. His midrange has improved and he can make the occasional 3, which draws defenders out and leaves them on an island.

No. 3 - Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Chicago Bulls v Dallas Mavericks

Doncic is one of the best ballhandlers in the league. He can find open teammates when needed. He also can use his size to get his shot off over almost any guard-size defender.

Doncic has amazing footwork as well. He can play in the post despite being a point guard.

He can make shots from anywhere on the floor. He has the touch to hit midrange jumpers and fadeaways. He can get to the rim and make contested layups. He also has incredible range.

No. 2 - Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic

Jokic proved he is unguardable. He succeeded against every defense the Miami Heat threw at him during the NBA Finals. Sure, some double teams forced him into a passer. However, he is the best passer in the league.

He can orchestrate the offense from the post or at the top of the key. He can run a pick and roll to perfection. He has the best touch around the rim. He seems to make every shot he puts up near the rim and has the height to shoot over any defender.

He can also drain triples. He even showed off a ridiculous stepback 3-pointer last season.

No. 1 - Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant

Durant is still one of the best shooters of all time. Despite his injuries, he proved he can still get a bucket whenever he wants.

He has the pure shooting form despite his size. He can shoot from anywhere on the floor. He can handle like a point guard and create space off the dribble.

Durant can also drive to the rim. Most importantly, with his height, he can rise above any defender and always get his shot off. His combination of size and skill is unguardable.

