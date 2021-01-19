Top 5 wing defenders in the league right now | NBA 2020-21

NBA teams are shooting more and more three-pointers each year. Entering month two of the 2020-21 NBA season, 28 out of the 30 NBA teams shoot over 30 three-point attempts in each game. The Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz are all shooting over 40 three-point attempts per game, via teamrankings.com.

This trend is causing 3-and-D swingmen, who can defend out on the perimeter at a high level, to be the most sought-after role players in the NBA today.

*A wing player in basketball, also known as a swingman, can play both the shooting and small forward positions, essentially 'swinging' between the two.*

On that note, we will break down the top five wing defenders in the 2020-21 NBA season. Do note that players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis are not in consideration since they do not primarily defend on the perimeter.

5 best wing defenders in 2020-21 NBA season so far

The ranks are based on a plus-minus statistic that measures the number of points a player contributes to his team’s defense per 100 possession called. It is a Robust Algorithm (using) Player Tracking (and) On/Off Ratings (RAPTOR) the was created by the analytics site, fivethirtyeight.com.

For example, if a player has a defensive RAPTOR rating of +1.5, he improves his team's defensive efficiency by 1.5 points per 100 possessions.

#5 Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Defensive rating according to RAPTOR: +3.6 | NBA 2020-21

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers defends Gary Harris #14

Kawhi Leonard starts the list at number five for best wing defender in the NBA today. In his 10th year, he is still one of the league's best lockdown defenders and when it comes to clutch time in the fourth quarter for the LA Clippers, expect 'The Claw' to be on the opponent's best player.

On top of his +3.6 defensive RAPTOR rating, when Leonard is on the court for the Clippers, according to cleaningtheglass.com, there is a 4.5% increase chance that their opponent's possession will end in a turnover than when he is on the bench.

#4 Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Defensive rating according to RAPTOR: +3.9 | NBA 2020-21

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets drives against Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort comes in at number four for the best wing defender in the NBA, with a defensive RAPTOR rating of +3.9.

Dort is a defensive specialist. He made a name for himself in the 2019-20 NBA playoffs when he held James Harden to 3 of 13 from the three-point.

Dort is the only player that I’ve seen actually do pre game defense warmups, he’s special, I love him — Luguentz Dort Burner Account (@LuDortBurner) January 16, 2021

Dort has quick feet and a strong torso allowing him to keep his balance and stay in front of quick and crafty guards.