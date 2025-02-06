Top 5 winners and losers after epic NBA trade deadline 2025

As of 3 p.m. ET, the NBA trade deadline is behind us, and teams are now locked in for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. This year's deadline proved to be one of the greatest of all time, with several groundbreaking trades and plenty of storylines to fill out the remainder of the season.

After an epic deadline, we're taking a look at the top five winners and losers of this year's trade deadline.

Top 5 Winners of the NBA trade deadline

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA: LA Lakers news conference - Source: Imagn

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

LA Lakers

Trending

What more needs to be said other than Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka managed to acquire Luka Doncic, a five-time All-NBA first-team player, for pennies on the dollar.

After the steal of the century, LA went on to acquire Mark Williams from the Hornets to bolster its frontcourt depth while retaining key starters in Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves.

NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland has proven to be one of the league's best teams this season, posting a 41-10 record that sees them sitting five games ahead of the Boston Celtics.

At the NBA trade deadline, the Cavs acquired De'Andre Hunter from the Hawks, adding a talented swingman to an already impressive starting lineup. With the roster locked in, it will be interesting to see if Cleveland is able to keep momentum rolling in the playoffs.

NBA: Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

Charlotte Hornets

Although Charlotte didn't bring in any high-profile stars to help the team win now, the franchise added a talented young player in Dalton Knech while acquiring draft assets that will pay dividends in the years to come.

While the moves facilitated by the team's front office won't help Charlotte turn things around this year, the Hornets are setting the franchise up for years to come.

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets - Source: Imagn

Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee only had Khris Middleton on the court for 23 games this season as the veteran deals with lower body injuries. Given that Middleton has only played more than 60 games once since the team's championship run in 2021, the team used a recent hot-streak to trade him for Kyle Kuzma.

Milwaukee's front office then followed it up by adding depth to the bench with the acquisition of Kevin Porter Jr., who can provide the bench unit with a scoring threat.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

San Antonio Spurs

When reports emerged suggesting that De'Aaron Fox could land on the San Antonio Spurs, the expectation was that in order to finalize a deal, the Spurs would have to part ways with Stephon Castle.

Not only did they hold on to Castle, they managed to land Fox, adding another scoring threat to their roster as the team looks to make a push in the Western Conference standings.

5 Biggest Losers of the NBA trade deadline

NBA: Preseason-Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn

Dallas Mavericks

While the Dallas Mavericks acquired Anthony Davis, it came at a price. In addition to losing a generational talent in Luka Doncic, Dallas general manager Nico Harrison lost the trust and support of Mavericks fans.

As he indicated following the earth-shattering trade, he believes if the team can win a title then fans will forgive him. Whether or not that winds up being the case, only time will tell.

NBA: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn

Phoenix Suns

Heading into the NBA trade deadline, there was talk of the Phoenix Suns landing Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Not only did Phoenix fail to land Butler, the team did little beyond acquiring Nick Richards, and parting ways with Jusuf Nurkic.

Considering they're fighting for a play-in spot and ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that the vibes in the Suns' locker room as "toxic," it's hard to think that Phoenix is coming out of the NBA trade deadline better than it went into it.

NBA: Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls - Source: Imagn

Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls finally managed to finalize a deal to part ways with Zach LaVine.However, in return, all the team managed to acquire in terms of lasting assets is its own first-round pick in this year's NBA draft, which they appeared to be on track to get back before the trade.

With a slew of guards on the roster and little word on what the franchise plans to do with Nikola Vucevic, Chicago fans have been left frustrated with the team's NBA Trade Deadline activity.

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

Atlanta Hawks

Heading into the NBA trade deadline, the Hawks were one of only a handful of teams with wins over Boston and Cleveland this season, and they did it twice.

After parting ways with De'Andre Hunter, Chris B. Haynes reported on NBA TV's trade deadline show that Young's future with Atlanta is becoming "murky." Given that, it's hard to provide a positive spin on Atlanta's deadline.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers - Source: Imagn

Philadelphia 76ers

Heading into the NBA trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers are sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 20-30. While there was talk of Jimmy Butler reuniting with Joel Embiid, a deal failed to come to fruition.

Without any changes, it seems like the 76ers are destined to ride out the remainder of the season, the first on Paul George's new three-year deal, in mediocrity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback