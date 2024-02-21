Top brands endorsed by Victor Wembanyama ft. Louis Vuitton, Fanatics & more

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most bankable NBA players who has emerged recently. The Frenchman has won numerous accolades and is the top priority of brands ready to capitulate the spotlight by associating themselves.

Wembanyama stood at eighth in the Western Conference frontcourt and is still to be chosen as a reserve for the next time. As the NBA trade market is cooking a thing or two around the desirable names, Wembanyama has one of the most decorated brands.

As the much-heralded number-one pick in the 2023 draft, Wembanyama's towering 7-foot-4-inch frame, coupled with his exceptional skills on both offense and defense, has not only captivated fans and sports commentators but also set the stage for a commercial windfall.

Affectionately known as "Wemby," the young Frenchman has swiftly amassed over 2 million Instagram followers, claiming the title of the most followed Spurs player on the platform.

This expansive digital presence promises to generate significant brand value and commercial opportunities for the franchise. The commercial impact of Wemby's stardom extends beyond social media, with substantial projections for increased ticket revenues as fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his on-court prowess at the Frost Bank Center.

Louis Vuitton, Fanatics, Barcode, and more in the bag for Victor Wembanyama

#1. Louis Vuitton

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama joined the prestigious ranks of Louis Vuitton, just hours ago, as an official ambassador for the renowned French luxury house. Affectionately known as "Wemby," the power-forward's signing represents a significant addition to the brand's growing constellation of esteemed athletes, which includes luminaries such as tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Naomi Osaka, skier Eileen Gu, swimmer Leon Marchand, and fencer Enzo Lefort.

In his new capacity as a Louis Vuitton ambassador, Victor Wembanyama is set to represent the esteemed brand at key events and feature prominently in the label’s promotional campaigns, epitomizing Louis Vuitton's dedication to fostering relationships with emerging talents. His participation at the draft in Louis Vuitton attire marked the initial step in what promises to be a notable collaboration, particularly as Wembanyama's on-court feats with the San Antonio Spurs have already culminated in the establishment of multiple records and a remarkable surge in the sales of his NBA jersey.

#2. Fanatics

Victor Wembanyama has inked a significant partnership with Fanatics, estimated to be worth $5 million per year. This agreement, focused on memorabilia and trading cards, underscores Wembanyama's rising status in the basketball world even before his competitive debut in the league.

As the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama's endorsement deal with Fanatics reflects the immense commercial potential attributed to his exceptional talent and international appeal, positioning him as a pivotal figure in the NBA's sponsorship landscape.

#3. Barcode

Victor Wembanyama secured a monumental endorsement deal with Barcode, a leading beverage maker that emphasizes its dedication to fitness and hydration. The partnership, announced in a press release on July 13, 2023, marks a significant milestone in Wembanyama's burgeoning career, propelling him beyond the realm of basketball excellence to embody a wellness-centric role model. In his own words, Wembanyama expressed his commitment to maintaining peak physical health and performance, stating:

"I'm conscious of the ingredients I put into my body to ensure I stay healthy and perform at the highest level."

Embodying the ethos of Barcode, Wembanyama's involvement extends beyond being a mere spokesmodel as he becomes a key figure in promoting healthy lifestyles, contributing to philanthropic initiatives, and even taking on an equity stake in the company. The collaboration also sees Wembanyama's engagement in research and development for future Barcode products, solidifying his influence and impact within the company.

Mubarak “Bar” Malik, the co-founder of Barcode and a former director of performance for the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers expressed unwavering confidence in Wembanyama's ability to effect change not only within the Spurs organization but within the landscape of basketball itself.

#4. Nike

Victor Wembanyama shook up the sports endorsement landscape with a potentially groundbreaking deal from Nike. Heralded as the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama's exceptional talent has ignited fierce competition among brands for his endorsement. As reported by Sportskeeds, Nike is at the forefront of this bidding war, with speculations swirling around a staggering $100 million endorsement deal being offered to him.

The Nike deal eclipsed the record-breaking $90 million deal signed by LeBron James in 2023, marking a historic shift in the endorsement landscape for basketball athletes. As anticipation mounts for Victor Wembanyama's NBA debut, the allure of his potential on and off the court has drawn comparisons to LeBron James' monumental rise in 2004.