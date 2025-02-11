Toronto Raptors Injury Report (Feb. 11): Latest on Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett's status

The Toronto Raptors will be on the road to face the Philadelphia 76ers in one of the four NBA games scheduled for Tuesday. Both Eastern Conference teams have struggled this season and are in the bottom five of the standings. Toronto is 13th with a 16-37 record, while Philly is 11th with a 20-32 record.

The Raptors are on a four-game losing streak, including a 94-87 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday. The Sixers, meanwhile, have lost three straight and are coming off a 135-127 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

With two struggling franchises desperate to get a win Tuesday, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors’ injury report.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors continue to be without Brandon Ingram, whom they acquired before the trade deadline from the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram last played on Dec. 7 before he went down with a sprained left ankle.

Sportsnet.ca’s Blake Murphy reported Monday that Ingram won’t play Tuesday. He is without a target return date and is unlikely to feature prior to the All-Star break.

Murphy also reported that RJ Barrett won’t play Tuesday as well, as he remains in concussion protocol. He sustained the injury after banging his head after a layup in a game against the LA Clippers on Feb. 2. He has been out ever since.

The Canadian team’s injury woes don’t end there as Jakob Poeltl is out as well with a hip injury. Gradey Dick (neck) and Jonathan Mogbo (ankle issue) are probable. P.J. Tucker, who was acquired at the trade deadline, isn’t expected to play for the team and could reach a buyout soon.

How and where to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup is one of four games scheduled for Tuesday. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN.

Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV. Both require paid subscriptions and can be subject to local blackouts.

