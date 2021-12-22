Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls will host the Toronto Raptors at the United Center on December 22nd.

The Toronto Raptors haven't played a game since December 18th. However, that fixture resulted in a 119-100 win for the Raptors against the Golden State Warriors. Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Raptors' game against the Orlando Magic was postponed on December 20th.

The Chicago Bulls will head into this game on the back of a 133-118 win against the Houston Rockets, which sees them improve to 19-10 on the season with a two-game winning streak.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Pascal Siakam will remain out due to health and safety protocols

The Toronto Raptors will feature a host of names on their injury report ahead of their game against the Chicago Bulls.

Following the postponed game against the Magic, the Raptors had to add a number of players to their report due to health and safety protocols. With key players such as Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes already in the report, the Toronto Raptors also added Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn.

Other than the seven players who have been listed under medical protocols, the Toronto Raptors will also feature a few players out with injuries.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Raptors players in COVID protocols: Siakam, Banton, Trent, VanVleet, Flynn, Barnes, Achiuwa.



They're down to 7 regulars (Anunoby, Birch, Watanabe, Mykhailiuk, Boucher, Champagnie, Bonga) + replacement players for tomorrow's game in Chicago, which is still on track to be played. Raptors players in COVID protocols: Siakam, Banton, Trent, VanVleet, Flynn, Barnes, Achiuwa.They're down to 7 regulars (Anunoby, Birch, Watanabe, Mykhailiuk, Boucher, Champagnie, Bonga) + replacement players for tomorrow's game in Chicago, which is still on track to be played.

David Johnson is expected to miss the game due to a calf injury. Khem Birch has been sidelined with a knee injury.

To add to their roster struggles, Goran Dragic will continue to be sidelined due to personal reasons.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Pascal Siakam Out Health and Safety Protocol Fred VanVleet Out Health and Safety Protocol Scottie Barnes Out Health and Safety Protocol Precious Achiuwa Out Health and Safety Protocol Malachi Flynn Out Health and Safety Protocol Gary Trent Jr. Out Health and Safety Protocol Dalano Banton Out Health and Safety Protocol David Johnson Out Calf Goran Dragic Out Personal

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Zach LaVine will remain out due to health and safety protocols

The Chicago Bulls also find themselves in a difficult position with regards to injury ahead of their game against the Toronto Raptors.

Suffering the onslaught of the NBA's recent COVID outbreak, the Bulls will see over five players out due to health and safety protocols. Ayo Dosunmu has been cleared from quarantine but has been listed as doubtful for the game against the Raptors.

Other injuries on the roster will see a key player in Alex Caruso out of the rotation with a foot injury. Derrick Jones Jr. has also been sidelined with a hamstring injury and will miss the next game.

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports According to injury report, Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) are out for Wed's scheduled game vs TOR. Devon Dotson has entered health and safety protocols. Troy Brown Jr. is out of protocols and listed as questionable. #Bulls According to injury report, Alex Caruso (foot) and Derrick Jones Jr. (hamstring) are out for Wed's scheduled game vs TOR. Devon Dotson has entered health and safety protocols. Troy Brown Jr. is out of protocols and listed as questionable. #Bulls

Long-term injuries on the side will see Patrick Williams miss the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Devon Dotson Out Health and Safety Protocol Zach LaVine Out Health and Safety Protocol Alize Johnson Out Health and Safety Protocol Ayo Dosunmu Out Health and Safety Protocol Matt Thomas Out Health and Safety Protocol Patrick Willaims Out Wrist Alex Caruso Out Foot Derrick Jones Jr. Out Hamstring Troy Brown Jr. Questionable Health and Safety Protocol

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Scenes from the Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors game

With the number of injuries on the roster, the Toronto Raptors are significantly shorthanded. Making several moves to sign replacements from the G-League, the Raptors' lineup has been completely thrown for a toss.

With OG Anunoby returning as the only regular starter in the side, the other positions will be filled by bench rotation players stepping up. Chris Boucher and Yuta Watanabe will have to fill in to round out the front court.

The backcourt is a bigger concern for the Toronto Raptors. With Fred VanVleet and Malachi Flynn entering player safety protocols as well, the Raptors will experience a significant shortage in point guards.

They may look to Isaac Bonga to start as point guard with Svi Mykhailiuk taking up the role of shooting guard. With Khem Birch and Justin Champagnie coming off the bench, the side will be hoping that their replacements can fill in for the rest of their rotation.

Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan returned to action for the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will struggle with their rotation to some extent. However, with their top three in place, the Bulls won't face a situation as dire as the Toronto Raptors.

The Bulls will see Lonzo Ball start at point with Coby White stepping in at the shooting guard slot to make up for Alex Caruso's absence. The frontcourt will be covered by DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic. The trio have played together with great results and are a common rotation for the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls will struggle with their bench rotations, however. Significantly shorthanded in reserves, the Bulls have attempted to sign a number of replacement players. Mac McLung of the South Bay Lakers is a notable addition to the point guard position.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Chicago Bulls are signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . McClung went to training camp with the Lakers and has played for their G League South Bay affiliate. The Chicago Bulls are signing guard Mac McClung to a 10-day hardship deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McClung went to training camp with the Lakers and has played for their G League South Bay affiliate.

The Bulls will also see Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley acting as replacements off the bench in the shooting guard slot and center position.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Predicted Starting 5’s

Toronto Raptors

G - Isaac Bonga | G - Svi Mykhailiuk | F - OG Anunoby | F - Yuta Watanabe | F - Chris Boucher

Chicago Bulls

G - Lonzo Ball | G - Coby White | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | F - Nikola Vucevic

