Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chicago Bulls and the Toronto Raptors will clash at at the United Center in Chicago in a meeting between two Eastern Conference teams with postseason aspirations.

The Raptors, 40-31, are seventh seed in the East, have continued to hover around the 0.500 mark this season. They are 23-15 on the road this season and have won six of their last ten games. The 2019 winners find themselves four games behind second seed Milwaukee Bucks (44-27) and five games ahead of tenth-place Atlanta Hawks (35-36).

Meanwhile, the Bulls, 41-29, are coming into this game with a desperate need for an up-tick in form. They have lost eight of their last ten games, including their last three, and are fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Bulls are less than six games behind leaders Miami Heat (47-24) and less than two games ahead of the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors will be without the services of OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn. The former is suffering from a broken finger, while Flynn is out with a hamstring injury. Fred VanVleet is out with a knee injury.

Player Status Reason OG Anunoby Out Finger Malachi Flynn Out Hamstring Fred VanVleet Out Knee

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

The Bulls have an almost clean bill of health. Star point guard Lonzo Ball is the only one missing, as he is rehabilitating from knee surgery.

Player Status Reason Lonzo Ball Out Knee

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21st, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Chicago Bulls 41-29 -180 U 225.5 -4.5 Toronto Raptors 40-31 +155 O 225.5 +4.5

Both teams are missing key players in Lonzo Ball, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet. However, the Bulls will go into this matchup as the favorites because they have impressive this season, especially on home court. They are also in desperate need of a response to halt their losing run.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.7 PPG in his last three outings. The Raptors have won 23 games on the road this season. Toronto have won six of their last ten games.

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is averaging 24 PPG in his last three outings. Chicago has lost their three games. The Bulls have won just two of their last eight games.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors could have Dalano Banton and Gary Trent Jr. man the backcourt while the forwards could be Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher. Pascal Siakam should start as the center.

Chicago Bulls

With Lonzo Ball out, the onus will be on Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu to handle the backcourt duties for the Bulls. Javonte Green and DeMar DeRozan are expected to man the frontcourt, with big man Nikola Vucevic set to start as the center.

Toronto has won six of their last ten games. The Bulls have won 25 games at home this season. The Raptors have won 23 games on the road this season.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Dalano Banton; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Chris Boucher; C - Pascal Siakam.

Chicago Bulls

G - Ayo Dosunmu; G - Zach LaVine; F - DeMar DeRozan; F - Javonte Green; C - Nikola Vucevic.

