Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21st, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will visit United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Monday.

The Raptors are coming off a 93-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. They have now won six of their last seven games and will be eager to carry the momentum against Chicago.

Meanwhile, the Bulls’ slump continued following their 102-129 loss against the Suns in their last match. Their current losing streak has now extended to three matches, and they will be hoping to turn things around at home against the in-form Raptors.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, March 21st; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, March 22nd; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam in action during an NBA game.

The Raptors are quietly having a remarkable season. They weren't expected to contend for the playoffs post the Kyle Lowry era this soon, but their timeline seems to have moved up. Their young core, led by Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, has helped the team achieve a 40-31 record for the season so far, which sees them placed seventh in the conference standings, just one game behind the sixth-seeded Cavaliers.

Toronto is coming off one of their most impressive wins. They defeated the James Harden and Joel Embiid-led 76ers team on the road following a solid defensive display. They restricted Philadelphia to only 88 points on the night. The most impressive thing about that feat was that the Raptors managed to do that, despite conceding 37 points in the first quarter.

Pascal Siakam led the team from the front, tallying 26 points, ten rebounds and five assists. Precious Achiuwa managed to bag 21 points on the night. Toronto was terrific in the paint, outscoring the 76ers by ten points in that department and grabbing 20 offensive rebounds.

They will have to replicate that to improve their chances of defeating the Bulls on Monday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Precious Achiuwa | C - Pascal Siakam.

Chicago Bulls Preview

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine in action during an NBA game

The Bulls have been in terrible form over their last ten games. During that stretch, they have managed only two wins. Chicago is currently on a three-game skid and desperately needs to rediscover their early-season mojo.

The six-time NBA champions continued to struggle against a top-three team from a conference in their previous outing against the league-leading Phoenix Suns. They started well and trailed by only four points at the end of the first quarter. However, they conceded another ten points by halftime and faced an uphill task of erasing a 14-point deficit.

Phoenix has been one of the most disciplined teams this year and they didn't allow the Bulls to come back into the game at any stage. DeMar DeRozan (19 points) and Zach LaVine (12 points) were both held below 20 points during the contest. Chicago only made seven threes on the night.

The Raptors have one of the best defensive units, so the Bulls will have to find a way to get on top early on in the match. They will need the likes of DeRozan and LaVine firing on all cylinders to have a legitimate shot at beating the 2019 champions.

Chicago Bulls Predicted Lineup

G - Ayo Dosunmu | G - Zach LaVine | F - DeMar DeRozan | F - Javonte Green | C - Nikola Vucevic.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Betting Odds & Spreads - March 21, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Toronto Raptors 40-31 +135 Over 222.5 (-110) +3.5 (-110) Chicago Bulls 41-29 -165 Under 222.5 (-110) -3.5 (-110)

The Bulls are favored to win this tie because of their homecourt advantage. They haven't been in great recent form, but their 25-10 record at home tilts the tie in their favor, while Toronto has a 17-16 record against conference teams.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

The Raptors are 22-13 against the spread on the road. Toronto has a 17/18 over/under record on the road. Pascal Siakam is averaging 26.8 points per game across his last five games.

Chicago Bulls Betting Tips

The Bulls 24-12 against the spread at home. Chicago's totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 24.9 points and 5.2 assists over the last ten games.

Raptors vs Bulls Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors have been in better form recently, which may give them an advantage against the struggling Chicago Bulls. If Toronto can execute their plans defensively, like they did against the 76ers, Chicago could be on course to lose their fourth game in a row.

Toronto has won six of its last seven games. Chicago is 2-8 in their last ten games. Chicago is 25-10 at home this season.

Where to watch Raptors vs Bulls

The match between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will be televised locally by TSN (Toronto) and NBC Sports Chicago. Fans can also catch live action online via NBA League Pass.

