Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 28, 2025

The Toronto Raptors continued a four-game road swing with another showdown with the Chicago Bulls. Toronto, 0-2 in the season series, hopes to break through on Friday. The Raptors might not have Scottie Barnes when they visit Chicago because of a left hip contusion.

The Bulls face even bigger injury concerns than the Raptors ahead of their duel. Patrick Williams remains out, while Nikola Vucevic is doubtful because of a right calf strain. Ayo Dosunmu is also iffy due to a right shoulder injury. Billy Donovan will lean on Coby White, Lonzo Ball and Josh Giddey to carry the team.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The United Center in Chicago will host the Raptors-Bulls showdown. Basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (+105) vs. Bulls (-125)

Odds: Raptors (+2.0) vs. Bulls (-2.0)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o235.0 -110) vs. Bulls (u235.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls preview

The Toronto Raptors must make 3-point defense their priority in their third meeting against the Chicago Bulls. In Toronto’s 122-106 loss versus Chicago in late January, the Raptors allowed too many open looks from deep.

The Bulls took advantage of the poor rotation to make 18 for 40 shots from behind the arc. Toronto has a good chance of breaking through if it can force its opponent to take contested shots.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are 1-7 in their last eight games entering before facing Toronto. In every loss during that stretch, they were outrebounded by their opponents. Patrick Williams is out and Nikola Vucevic will likely not play. Zach Collins must do a better job of controlling the boards. He also needs help from the rest of the roster to keep the Raptors from winning the rebounding battle.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls predicted starting lineups

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: Gradey Dick | SG: Ochai Agbaji | SF: RJ Barrett | C: Jakob Poeltl

Bulls

PG: Lonzo Ball | PG: Josh Giddey | SG: Coby White | SF: Matas Buzelis | C: Zach Collins

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls betting tips

Zach Collins is averaging 20.0 points since starting for the injured Nikola Vucevic. If Collins gets another start, he might sustain his solid streak and top his 15.5 (O/U) points prop.

Gradey Dick loves playing against the Bulls, averaging 20.0 PPG when facing them. The sharpshooting guard likely blows past his 11.5 (O/U) points prop.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls prediction

The Bulls will be hard-pressed to win three straight games against the Raptors, given their injury woes. Nikola Vucevic’s likely absence could mean Toronto breaks through even if Scottie Barnes shows up in street clothes. Expect the Raptors to come out on top.

