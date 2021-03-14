Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 10th and 11th-seeded teams from the Eastern Conference go head-to-head as the Toronto Raptors square off against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.
Both teams have been underwhelming in the last few weeks and will be aiming to rediscover their mojo soon.
The shorthanded Toronto Raptors are on a four-game losing streak, while the Chicago Bulls have managed just one win in their last five outings.
Match Details
Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21.
Date & Time: Saturday, March 14, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday; 6:30 AM IST).
Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL
Toronto Raptors Preview
The Toronto Raptors were sailing at one point and were even placed within the top six playoff positions.
However, due to COVID-19 protocols, their season was derailed as they got pushed down to the tenth spot. The Raptors will be without several players yet again due to the same reason.
As reported by Aaron Rose from Sports Illustrated, the likes of starters Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, along with role players Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn, will all be out due to Covid protocols.
To add to their woes, Chris Boucher is listed as day-to-day after receiving three stitches to his lip following the last game against the Hornets, where the Raptors suffered a 104-114 loss.
The Toronto Raptors managed to convert just 38.5% of their field goals in that matchup and were also outrebounded 41-56. Kyle Lowry top scored with 19 points.
Key Player - Kyle Lowry
Despite all the trade rumors surrounding Kyle Lowry, he has continued to perform at a high-level for the Toronto Raptors for most of the season.
With as many as three starters unavailable, the onus will be on him to help the team bounce back from their slump.
Lowry is averaging 19 points per game in the last ten outings while shooting at 46.3% from the field, including an impressive 48.8% clip from beyond the arc.
If the Raptors' floor general does erupt for a season-high night, his side will most certainly fancy their chances of a win.
Predicted Lineup
G - Kyle Lowry, G - Norman Powell, F - Stanley Johnson, F - DeAndre Bembry, C - Aron Baynes
Chicago Bulls Preview
The Chicago Bulls have been pretty disappointing off late, and as mentioned earlier, have lost four of their last five games.
They have been inconsistent for the majority of the first half and should look to improve from here on if they are to have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs.
In their previous game, they lost 90-101 to the Miami Heat. Zach LaVine was once again the top performer on the night, contributing 30 points to go with six assists and as many rebounds.
The Chicago Bulls had 16 turnovers compared to the Heat's eight, and they also were outscored inside the paint by a 36-46 margin.
Key Player - Coby White
The Toronto Raptors currently only have Kyle Lowry, who is leading the team in the absence of multiple starters. Coby White will go up against him as the Chicago Bulls point guard and will be given the task of guarding Lowry and limiting his threat.
White had an off-night against the Miami Heat and will be eager to do much better against a depleted Toronto Raptors side.
With Markkanen back and LaVine as hot as ever, if Coby White chips in with a solid performance, the Bulls could easily topple the Raptors.
Predicted Lineup
G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Patrick Williams, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Wendell Carter Jr.
Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction
The Chicago Bulls look much better equipped and will be the favorites to win this tie. However, the Bulls' are quite inconsistent and will have to respect the Toronto Raptors as they could hurt them despite having a depleted squad.
The Toronto Raptors will look to be aggressive from the get-go as the Chicago Bulls do tend to run out of steam down the stretch.
Nevertheless, if the Bulls do get to a good start and capitalize on it, it is unlikely the Raptors will script a comeback with the current squad they have.
Where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls game?
The game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago and TSN. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.