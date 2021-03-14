Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The 10th and 11th-seeded teams from the Eastern Conference go head-to-head as the Toronto Raptors square off against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

Both teams have been underwhelming in the last few weeks and will be aiming to rediscover their mojo soon.

The shorthanded Toronto Raptors are on a four-game losing streak, while the Chicago Bulls have managed just one win in their last five outings.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, March 14, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Sunday; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Toronto Raptors Preview

Advertisement

The Toronto Raptors were sailing at one point and were even placed within the top six playoff positions.

However, due to COVID-19 protocols, their season was derailed as they got pushed down to the tenth spot. The Raptors will be without several players yet again due to the same reason.

As reported by Aaron Rose from Sports Illustrated, the likes of starters Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, along with role players Patrick McCaw and Malachi Flynn, will all be out due to Covid protocols.

To add to their woes, Chris Boucher is listed as day-to-day after receiving three stitches to his lip following the last game against the Hornets, where the Raptors suffered a 104-114 loss.

The Toronto Raptors managed to convert just 38.5% of their field goals in that matchup and were also outrebounded 41-56. Kyle Lowry top scored with 19 points.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors

Despite all the trade rumors surrounding Kyle Lowry, he has continued to perform at a high-level for the Toronto Raptors for most of the season.

Advertisement

With as many as three starters unavailable, the onus will be on him to help the team bounce back from their slump.

Lowry is averaging 19 points per game in the last ten outings while shooting at 46.3% from the field, including an impressive 48.8% clip from beyond the arc.

If the Raptors' floor general does erupt for a season-high night, his side will most certainly fancy their chances of a win.

The legend of Kyle Lowry keeps growing.



Congrats, @Klow7! pic.twitter.com/xJQjiQSYKW — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 12, 2021

Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Norman Powell, F - Stanley Johnson, F - DeAndre Bembry, C - Aron Baynes

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have been pretty disappointing off late, and as mentioned earlier, have lost four of their last five games.

They have been inconsistent for the majority of the first half and should look to improve from here on if they are to have a shot at qualifying for the playoffs.

In their previous game, they lost 90-101 to the Miami Heat. Zach LaVine was once again the top performer on the night, contributing 30 points to go with six assists and as many rebounds.

Advertisement

The Chicago Bulls had 16 turnovers compared to the Heat's eight, and they also were outscored inside the paint by a 36-46 margin.

Key Player - Coby White

Coby White #0 of the Chicago Bulls drives to the basket

The Toronto Raptors currently only have Kyle Lowry, who is leading the team in the absence of multiple starters. Coby White will go up against him as the Chicago Bulls point guard and will be given the task of guarding Lowry and limiting his threat.

White had an off-night against the Miami Heat and will be eager to do much better against a depleted Toronto Raptors side.

With Markkanen back and LaVine as hot as ever, if Coby White chips in with a solid performance, the Bulls could easily topple the Raptors.

Billy Donovan may have just created a new word in sharing what he admires most about #Bulls guard Coby White:



"He has incredible fight-back ability."



Donovan praises his work ethic, film studying and how he hits big shots even when he has struggled. — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) March 10, 2021

Predicted Lineup

Advertisement

G - Coby White, G - Zach LaVine, F - Patrick Williams, F - Lauri Markkanen, C - Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Match Prediction

The Chicago Bulls look much better equipped and will be the favorites to win this tie. However, the Bulls' are quite inconsistent and will have to respect the Toronto Raptors as they could hurt them despite having a depleted squad.

The Toronto Raptors will look to be aggressive from the get-go as the Chicago Bulls do tend to run out of steam down the stretch.

Nevertheless, if the Bulls do get to a good start and capitalize on it, it is unlikely the Raptors will script a comeback with the current squad they have.

Where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls game?

The game between the Toronto Raptors and the Chicago Bulls will be televised locally on NBC Sports Chicago and TSN. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.