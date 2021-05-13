Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will square off against the Chicago Bulls in an enticing NBA match at the United Center on Thursday. This will be the third game between the two teams this season.

The Chicago Bulls have bested the Toronto Raptors on two previous occasions and will be looking to make it a trifecta. Although the two teams are out of playoff contention, the match still promises to be a nail-biting encounter as both sides will be playing for pride.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Thursday, May 13th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Friday, May 14th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: United Center, Chicago, Illinois.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Plagued by injuries, the Toronto Raptors will play without any of their regular starting five as they hope to end their four-game losing skid. They lost to the LA Clippers 115-96 in their last outing.

Ranked 15th in both offensive and defensive ratings, the Toronto Raptors have had an average season at best. In the absence of their starters, however, the reserves have done a fair job of keeping the team afloat.

Key Player - Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. has been sensational whenever he is on the court. The guard has hit the ground running since his acquisition despite featuring in only 17 games for the Toronto Raptors.

Trent's presence on the court has been invaluable in the short time he has spent with the Raptors. He is averaging 16.2 points per game with a field goal percentage of .395.

Toronto Raptors predicted lineup

Point Guard - Malachi Flynn | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Stanley Johnson | Power Forward - Freddie Gillespie | Center - Khem Birch

Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls have had a below-par season and will miss out on post-season action.

Although it has been a disappointing season for the franchise, they have a chance at building a solid team for next season. The acquisition of Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis is vital for them in this regard.

Having said that, the duo's presence in the team this season was not enough to secure a playoff berth.

Key player - Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has shown time and time again that he is one of the elite scorers in the league. The 25-year-old guard is having the best season of his career, recording a career-high 27.5 points per game, 5 rebounds, and 4.9 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field.

Zach comes into this game on the back of a 41-point outing in the 107-115 loss against the Brooklyn Nets.

Chicago Bulls predicted lineup

Point Guard - Coby White | Shooting Guard - Zach LaVine | Small Forward - Patrick Williams | Power Forward - Daniel Theis | Center - Nikola Vucevic

Raptors vs Bulls prediction

The Chicago Bulls have beaten the Toronto Raptors twice this season. They will likely do the same again on Thursday.

The injury woes of the Raptors will significantly impact their performance on the court. With Zach LaVine being in such great form for the Bulls, expecting another 40+ point outing from him won't be a reach.

Things look bleak for the Toronto Raptors as they do not look like a team that can overcome this Chicago Bulls side.

