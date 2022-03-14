Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers are gearing up to host the Toronto Raptors at Crypto.com Arena as two teams with postseason ambitions go head-to-head.

The Raptors are coming into this game as the seventh seed in the East with a 37-30 record this season. They are 20-15 on the road and have won five of their last ten games but are coming into this matchup on a three-game winning streak.

With postseason aspirations, the 2019 NBA Champions find themselves three games behind the fourth seed, the Chicago Bulls, and less than five games ahead of the 10th seed, the Charlotte Hornets.

Meanwhile, the Lakers are coming into this game with a 29-38 record as they continue to hover around the .500 mark for the season. For all their championship aspirations, the Lakers have struggled immensely on the court and are in desperate need of good results.

They have lost seven of their last ten games and are coming into this game with a much-needed up-tick in form after suffering a blow-out loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto-based side are coming into this matchup with OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn ruled out due to a broken finger and a hamstring injury respectively. Fred VanVleet is also listed as questionable for this game due to a lingering knee injury.

Players Status Reason OG Anunoby Out Broken Finger Malachi Flynn Out Hamstring Fred VanVleet Questionable Knee

LA Lakers Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be without the exploits of superstar Anthony Davis as he is still nursing an ankle injury. Kendrick Nunn also continues to be out for the Lakers with a knee injury. Other than this, head coach Frank Vogel has all the players available for selection.

Players Status Reason Anthony Davis Out Ankle Kendrick Nunn Out Knee

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Lakers 29-38 +165 Under 225 (-110) +5 Toron Raptors 37-30 -195 Over 225 (-110) -5

The Raptors and the Lakers are dealing with injuries to key players in OG Anunoby and Anthony Davis. But the Suns will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how impressive they have been this season, especially on home court.

The Lakers are considered underdogs going into this matchup as they have only won three of their last 10 games while the Raptors have won three on the bounce coming into this game.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 27.3 PPG in his last 6 outings for Toronto. The Raptors have won 20 games on the road this season. Toronto have also won three consecutive games coming into this matchup.

LA Lakers

LeBron James is averaging 34.7 PPG in his last three games for the Lakers. The Lakers are 20-16 at home this season. The Lakers will be without Anthony Davis.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are set to man the backcourt for the Raptors, while Chris Boucher and Scottie Barnes are set to play as forwards. The big man in the lineup will be Pascal Siakam.

LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook and Austin Reeves are all set to man the backcourt for the Lakers, with LeBron James and Trevor Ariza set to start in the frontcourt. Dwight Howard will start at center.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Chris Boucher; C - Pascal Siakam

LA Lakers

G - Russell Westbrook; G - Austin Reeves; F - LeBron James; F - Trevor Ariza; C - Dwight Howard.

