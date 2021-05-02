Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors continue their road trip to the West Coast as they take on the LA Lakers next at Staples Center tonight.

The Toronto Raptors are on a three-game skid heading into this contest. They lost to the Utah Jazz in their last outing by 102-106.

Fred VanVleet led the charge with a team-high 30-point outing as the Raptors decided to rest Kyle Lowry on the front end of a back-to-back.

Nick Nurse's side are currently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference, with a disappointing 26-38 season record.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, haven't been in great form either. They have recorded just one win in their last five games and are currently on a two-game skid.

LeBron James returned to the lineup in their last game, but the Lakers fell 106-110 to the shorthanded Sacramento Kings. Anthony Davis notched up a double-double, scoring 22 points and 11 rebounds on the night.

The Lakers are now ranked sixth in the Western Conference with a 37-26 season record.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers - Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out three players for the game against the LA Lakers tonight. They are Chris Boucher (MCL), Paul Watson Jr. (knee) and Gary Trent Jr. (leg).

Boucher is expected to be out until at least May 4, while Watson is expected to be out until May 6. There is no update available on Trent's return date.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers have listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle), Anthony Davis (calf), Kyle Kuzma (thumb), Dennis Schroder (calf) and Marc Gasol (finger) as probable for this game.

Meanwhile, LeBron James (ankle) and Alex Caruso (back) are listed as questionable. Jared Dudley is the only player ruled out as he continues to recover from an MCL injury.

The Lakers have LeBron James listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against Toronto. L.A. plays the second game of a back-to-back Monday against Denver. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 1, 2021

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers - Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry (L) could play tonight after missing the last game

The Toronto Raptors are likely to alter their lineup from the last game.

Kyle Lowry is off the injury report and could start alongside Fred VanVleet on the backcourt. Meanwhile, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Khem Birch are likely to retain their place in the starting lineup and will be deployed on the frontcourt.

The likes of Malachi Flynn, Aaron Baynes and DeAndre Bembry will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will likely field their strongest lineup for the game.

All the players listed as either questionable or probable except Alex Caruso featured in the last game against the Kings and are expected to play tonight.

Dennis Schroder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will likely start as the two guards, while forwards LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond will likely start in the frontcourt.

Meanwhile, the likes of Montrezl Harrell, Talen-Horton Tucker, Ben McLemore and Alex Caruso (if available) will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers - Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond

