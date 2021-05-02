Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Prediction and Match Preview - May 2nd, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The LA Lakers host the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup on Sunday.

The LA Lakers are coming off a 106-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings, while the Toronto Raptors succumbed to a 102-106 reverse against Western Conference leaders, Utah Jazz.

Match Details

Fixture - Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, May 2nd; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, May 3rd; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The 12th-seeded Toronto Raptors have had a very inconsistent campaign, winning just one of their last five games. That has seen their season record fall to 26-38 as the Raptors continue to slip out of post-season reckoning.

The Toronto Raptors were up against the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz in their last three games. Against the Jazz, they had the opportunity to return to winning ways but fell short.

The Raptors ran out of steam in the fourth quarter, getting outscored 13-21. Fred VanVleet scored a team-high 30 points, and all the starters scored in double digits. Kyle Lowry was a notable absentee, though, as he was rested.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam was on a hot-scoring streak but has cooled off, which has directly contributed to the Toronto Raptors' recent slump. Siakam will need to be at his best at both ends of the floor in this game to return his team to winning ways.

Meanwhile, the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Andre Drummond are all likely to play for the LA Lakers, which could be a tough proposition for the Toronto Raptors to contend with. However, if Siakam keeps either James or Davis quiet, the Toronto Raptors will fancy their chances of an upset.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Kyle Lowry l Shooting Guard - Fred VanVleet l Small Forward - OG Anunoby l Power Forward - Pascal Siakam l Center - Khem Birch.

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers have been bolstered by the return of Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the last week. Despite playing their strongest lineup in a while, they lost against the Sacramento Kings.

Frank Vogel's men led the shorthanded Kings by ten points at the end of the third quarter. But a poor display at both ends of the floor saw the LA Lakers getting outscored 18-32 in the fourth quarter.

The returning LeBron James registered 16 points, seven assists and eight rebounds on the night but missed a potential game-winner in the dying moments of the contest. Nonetheless, the LA Lakers had many positives to look forward to, especially regarding LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as the duo looked comfortable in the middle and played without any minutes restriction.

Key Player - LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James gave the LA Lakers a much-needed boost in the first three quarters of the game, providing his team much-needed creativity in offense.

LBJ came up with brilliant plays and distribution to bail his team out of trouble. He looked in good physical shape, despite being on the sidelines for over a month.

James will be itching to do better in this game and help the LA Lakers return to winning ways.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dennis Schroder l Shooting Guard - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope l Small Forward - LeBron James l Power Forward - Anthony Davis l Center - Andre Drummond.

Raptors vs Lakers Prediction

With the LA Lakers slipping down their Conference standings, they will look to beat the struggling Toronto Raptors and avoid the play-in tournament to get into the playoffs. They are likely to play their best lineup, which makes them the favorites against the Raptors.

However, the Toronto Raptors are an unpredictable team, something the LA Lakers should be mindful of.

Where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers game?

The game between the Toronto Raptors and the LA Lakers will be televised nationally on NBA TV and locally on Spectrum SportsNet and SN. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.