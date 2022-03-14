Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will finally get the chance to play against the star-studded but bumbling LA Lakers on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. Toronto and LA will have a mini-series in the next four games, starting with Monday’s matchup.

After losing their previous three games, the Toronto Raptors have now won their last three, including back-to-back wins against the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets. They have been playing aggressively and hard in their current streak. They’ll hope to extend their streak versus the Lakers.

The LA Lakers, on the other hand, had another mind-numbing loss courtesy of the Phoenix Suns. It’s the Lakers’ seventh loss in their last nine games. In their only two wins since the All-Star break, LeBron James has scored at least 50 points.

StatMuse @statmuse The Lakers are 0-7 since the All-Star break when LeBron doesn't score 50. The Lakers are 0-7 since the All-Star break when LeBron doesn't score 50. https://t.co/aqMNcV91UI

LeBron James grabbed another milestone in the devastating loss to the Suns. He became the only player in NBA history to record at least 10K points, 10K rebounds and 10K assists. “King James” historic achievement didn’t do much to help the Lakers avoid another embarrassing loss.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, March 14th; 10: 30 PM ET ( Tuesday, March 15th; 9:00 AM IST)

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are starting to hum at just the right time. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

The Toronto Raptors are hell-bent on securing at least the sixth seed in the stacked Eastern Conference to avoid the play-in tourney. They are now just one game behind the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers for that enviable spot in the standings.

The Toronto Raptors’ length, athleticism and versatility have been on full display during their three-game winning streak. They have had three different leading scorers, rebounders and playmakers in their recent uptick in form. Nick Nurse has them playing hard and aggressive on both ends of the floor.

NBA @NBA



Pascal Siakam: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL

Scottie Barnes: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL Pascal Siakam dropped a 33 point double-double to lead the @Raptors to the win on the road! #WeTheNorth Pascal Siakam: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STLScottie Barnes: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL Pascal Siakam dropped a 33 point double-double to lead the @Raptors to the win on the road! #WeTheNorth Pascal Siakam: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 2 STLScottie Barnes: 25 PTS, 8 REB, 10 AST, 2 STL https://t.co/0P4zpAxnpo

Pascal Siakam has been playing lights out since the New Year. His return to All-Star form has made the Raptors very formidable. He was a key factor in their back-to-back wins as they did not have Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in those games.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Armoni Brooks | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Pascal Siakam | F - Scottie Barnes | C - Precious Achiuwa

LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers suffered another blowout loss, this time, to the Phoenix Suns. [Photo: MARCA]

At this stage, it seems like the LA Lakers need LeBron James to score 50 points to win. They are 2-7 following the All-Star break and only won simply because the four-time MVP played out of his mind. The Lakers’ franchise player is at home again and could have another historic night for the embarrassing Hollywood squad.

To say that the LA Lakers played without heart and grit is an understatement. They were literally run off the arena by the determined Phoenix Suns who didn’t have their leader Chris Paul in the lineup. Consistent problems like turnovers and lack of effort were on full display once more in the humiliating defeat.

LA will next face a team that plays hard and never gives up. It’ll be interesting to see what happens, particularly since they are playing back-to-back games.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Malik Monk | F - Austin Reaves | F - Stanley Johnson | C - LeBron James

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 14th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Point Spread Toronto Raptors 37-30 -198 Over 224.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) LA Lakers 29-38 +164 Under 224.5 (-110) +4.5 (-110)

OG Anunoby has been ruled out while Fred VanVleet is questionable. The Toronto Raptors have been winning games, however, without those two key pieces. They beat the Phoenix Suns, the team that annihilated the Lakers, just a few days with VanVleet but without Anunoby. Their “next man up” mentality is showing through adversity.

The biggest story for the LA Lakers will be LeBron James’ availability. Head coach Frank Vogel was non-committal about the status of their franchise player after the humiliating loss to the Suns. The four-time champion, though, played only 30 minutes. If his knee holds up, he’ll be in action for what could be another historic night for him.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB

Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Pascal Siakam regularly plays point forward for the Toronto Raptors. He’s averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in his last 10 games. NBA games involving the Raptors in the last 10 games hit UNDER six times. The Raptors are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games.

Click here to bet on Pascal Siakam scoring the game’s first basket

LA Lakers Betting Tips

LeBron James is hitting 50.7% of his field goals on his way to averaging 32.4 points in his last two games. LA is 9-9 against the spread when playing as, at least, 4.5 underdogs. NBA games involving the Lakers have hit OVER 38 times this season.

Click here to bet on LeBron James opening the game with a basket, including free-throws

Raptors vs Lakers Match Prediction

Based on their games since the All-Star break, the LA Lakers’ only hope of winning games is for LeBron James to break the half-century mark again. If he does not play or breach the 50-point barrier, it could be another ugly night against one of the hardest working teams in the NBA.

1. The Lakers are 22-18 against the spread this season.

2. The Raptors are 18-5 this season when they hit 46.4% from the field. They are shooting 44.4% in their last 10 games.

3. LA's last 10 games have hit OVER in total.

Click here to register on FanDuel SB and place bets on the Toronto Raptors and LA Lakers game

Where to watch the Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via Spectrum SportsNet and Sportsnet.

Edited by Arnav