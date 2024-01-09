Toronto Raptors vs. LA Lakers starting lineups and depth chart Jan. 9, 2024 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors will face the LA Lakers on January 9, 2024, at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the Lakers holding a 31-22 head-to-head advantage against the Raptors. The Raptors are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 15-21 record, while the Lakers are in the 10th position in the Western Conference with an 18-19 record.

The Lakers have been struggling lately, going 3-7 in their last 10 games. Although they did best the Clippers at home, with Anthony Davis and LeBron James making big plays down the stretch. The Raptors are also coming off hauling an impressive upset, defeating the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center being major underdogs.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and TSN. You can also catch the game live on NBA League pass.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers: Injuries

Toronto Raptors injuries for Jan. 9

The Raptors have three players on their injury list for January 9. Otto Porter Jr. (SF) is listed doubtful for the game on Tuesday, as they are monitoring his knee. Christian Koloko (C) has been ruled out against the Lakers with illness, and Jakob Poeltl (C) is out after spraining his ankle and will not play.

LA Lakers injuries for Jan. 9

The Lakers have listed four players on their injury list. Rui Hacimura (PF) remains doubtful, monitoring his calf injury. Gabe Vincent (PG) will remain sidelined after undergoing surgery on his knee and will be re-evaluated after eight weeks.

LeBron James (PF) has been on the injury list for multiple games this season. He's listed as questionable following his ankle ailment. Anthony Davis has also been on the list for consecutive games and is also questionable, managing his ankle and will be day-to-day for the match.

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Toronto Raptors predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 9

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Immanuel Quickley Dennis Schroder SG RJ Barrett Gary Trent Jr. Gradey Dick SF Scottie Barnes Jalen McDaniels PF Pascal Siakam Chris Boucher C Jontay Porter Thaddeus Young

LA Lakers predicted lineup and depth chart for Jan. 9

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Austin Reaves D'Angelo Russell Jalen Hood-Schifino SG Cam Reddish Dylan Windler SF Taurean Prince Max Christie PF LeBron James* Jared Vanderbilt C Anthony Davis* Christian Wood Colin Castleton

(*) Questionable/ Day to day

Toronto Raptors vs LA Lakers: Key matchups

Pascal Siakam vs LeBron James

Both Power Forwards, James and Siakam are elite offensively and defensively and will be matched up to guard each other. They're both extremely difficult to guard in the open court, especially going downhill in transition. Expect physicality and tough shot-making from these two.

Immanuel Quickley vs Anthony Davis

Quickley, the latest PG addition for the Raptors from the Knicks, is having a solid season. His ability to make tough floaters and attack from the pick-and-roll will be critical for the Raptors' offence. Expect Anthony Davis to alter his attack, as this matchup can influence the game significantly.