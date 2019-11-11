Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 11th November 2019

Kawhi Leonard has been unstoppable this season

Match details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date and time: Monday, 11 November 2019, 10:30 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game results

Toronto Raptors (7-2): 113-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers (10th November, Sunday)

Los Angeles Clippers (6-3): 107-101 win against the Portland Trail Blazers (7th November, Thursday)

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors are off to a hot start this season and while most people expected the franchise to struggle after the departure of Kawhi Leonard, that has not been the case so far as they are riding a three-game win streak.

They will begin their three-game road trip with the matchup in LA and will be looking to start it on a positive note. A win here will certainly help their confidence going into Moda Center to square off against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

It seems like Pascal Siakam is trying to win the Most Improved Player of the Year for the second-straight season as the forward is averaging career-high 27.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He has already transitioned into the team's go-to player and is performing exceptionally well at the moment.

In last night's win against the Los Angeles Lakers, Siakam started slow, going 3-for-15 from the field before going off in the second half to finish with 24 points,11 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks on the night. It was his heroics down the stretch that helped snap the Lakers' seven-game win streak.

Toronto Raptors predicted lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

After a tough home loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Clippers were quick enough to bounce back and beat the Portland Trail Blazers to get back to winning ways. This will be the final of their five-game homestand and a win here will help them finish 4-1.

A win here will move the Clippers, who are at the seventh spot on the Western Conference Standings table, to the third spot, right behind the Denver Nuggets.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

This will be Kawhi Leonard's reunion with his former team Toronto Raptors, a team Kawhi led to their first-ever NBA championship last year. Leonard has been playing at an MVP level to start this season and has looked unstoppable so far.

The Clippers have one of the strongest rosters this season and with Kawhi leading them, the fans have high hopes for this team. He is averaging breathtaking 29.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 46.2% shooting.

Los Angeles Clippers predicted lineup

Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, Landry Shamet, Patrick Patterson

Raptors vs Clippers match prediction

This is going to be a fun matchup with two of the league's powerhouse teams going at each other. While the Clippers enter this game as the favorites just because of their defensive talent, the Raptors cannot be taken lightly.

While the Raps are indeed shorthanded without Kyle Lowry (thumb), they have shown in their win against the Lakers that they have enough firepower to spring a surprise. With that being said, I would still go ahead and pick the Clippers, a team that is known for performing in the clutch, to win this game that is expected to go down to the wire.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Clippers?

The game will be televised on NBA TV. There will be local coverage of the game on Sportsnet One and FOX SPORTS PRIME TICKET. You can additionally live stream the game via NBA League Pass.