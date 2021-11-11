Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will look to end their three-game losing streak on Thursday when they visit the depleted Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. The Raptors are coming off their third straight defeat, losing against the Boston Celtics, while the Sixers lost against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

The Raptors had a great start to the season, enjoying a five-game winning streak. Since then, they have lost three straight games, including one against the Celtics on Wednesday. They were beaten 104-88 in Boston, with the Raptors going down big early in the first half and never recovering.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are laboring through an injury crisis, as they have lost two games in a row. They are coming off a 118-109 defeat against the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks. The Sixers played just eight players, as most of their roster is on the injury list.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have five players on their injury list heading into their game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Yuta Watanabe and Khem Birch are still out due to left calf strain and swollen right knee, respectively.

Meanwhile, Isaac Bonga and David Johnson have been assigned to the G League. Pascal Siakam is expected to miss the game against the Sixers, as the Raptors do not want him to play the second game of a back-to-back.

Siakam missed the first ten games of the season due to recovery from shoulder surgery. He underwent surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

Player Status Reason Khem Birch Out Right Knee Swelling Isaac Bonga Out G League Assignment David Johnson Out G League Assignment Pascal Siakam Out Rest Yuta Watanabe Out Left Calf Strain

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have an injury crisis heading into their game against the Toronto Raptors. They have seven players on their injury list, five of whom are listed as out. Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are listed as questionable. Curry is nursing a left foot contusion, while Harris is awaiting clearance from the league's health and safety protocols.

Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe are all out due to the health and safety protocols for COVID-19. The Sixers have been the hardest-hit team of COVID-19 early in the season.

Ben Simmons continues to be out due to personal reasons, and there is no assurance he'll play another game for the Sixers. Grant Riller, who is on a two-way deal, is recovering from a left knee injury.

Player Status Reason Seth Curry Questionable Left Foot Contusion Joel Embiid Out Health and Safety Protocol Tobias Harris Questionable Health and Safety Protocol Isaiah Joe Out Health and Safety Protocol Grant Riller Out Left Knee Injury Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Matisse Thybulle Out Health and Safety Protocol

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

With Pascal Siakam out for the second of a back-to-back, Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is expected to start Precious Achiuwa at center against the Philadelphia 76ers. Alongside Achiuwa on the frontcourt should be Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby.

The backcourt could be a combination of Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. at either guard positions. The Raptors have a deep bench, so they can give additional minutes to players such as Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, Malachi Flynn, Chris Boucher and Dalano Banton.

Philadelphia 76ers

The short-handed Philadelphia 76ers will have to rely on their bench for their starting lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Andre Drummond could fill in quite nicely at center for Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton will likely be the starting guards.

For the forward positions, Furkan Korkmaz should continue to start, with Tobias Harris not cleared from the league's health and safety protocols. Paul Reed could be the power forward, while the bench will only have Danny Green, George Niang and Charles Beasley.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - OG Anunoby | Center - Precious Achiuwa.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Shake Milton | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Paul Reed | Center - Andre Drummond.

