Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will lock horns with each other in Game 1 of their first-round series at Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

The Raptors finished their season strong with an 8-2 run across their last ten games. However, they lost their last game against the New York Knicks 94-105. With no Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet in the lineup, Toronto struggled on offense, with only three players scoring ten or more points.

Meanwhile, the 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons 118-106 in their regular-season finale. Shake Milton scored a team-high 30 points, while Paul Reed and Tyrese Maxey recorded 25 points apiece to lead Philadelphia to a win in the absence of stars Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Raptors have reported no injuries.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers injury report features Charles Bassey and Jaden Springer. Both have been ruled out for this contest.

Player Name Status Reason Charles Bassey Out Shoulder injury Jaden Springer Out Knee contusion

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - April 16th, 2022

Team Name Record Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Toronto Raptors 48-34 +155 Over 215.5 [-110] +4.5 [-110] Philadelphia 76ers 51-31 -190 Under 215.5 [-110] -4.5 [-110]

The 76ers will be the favorites to win against the Raptors. They have a homecourt advantage and a better team on paper, which could help them win the tie.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Pascal Siakam is averaging 30.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG and 8.3 APG in three games against the 76ers this season. The Raptors have won seven of their last 10 games on the road. The Raptors' totals have gone OVER in three of their last five games.

Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Joel Embiid is averaging 35.4 points per game across his last ten games. The 76ers totals have gone OVER in their last four games. The 76ers have won six of their last four games.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will likely deploy their preferred starting five for this game. Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. will start as the two backcourt players, while Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will occupy the three frontcourt players.

Khem Birch, Thaddeus Young and Precious Achiuwa will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers will likely deploy their preferred starting unit as well. James Harden and Tyrese Maxey will start as guards, with Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid completing the rest of the lineup.

Shake Milton, Danny Green and Furkan Korkmaz will play the most minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia has won six of their last ten games. Toronto is 24-17 on the road. Toronto has won eight of its last ten games.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Pascal Siakam.

76ers

Point Guard - James Harden | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Matisse Thybulle | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid.

