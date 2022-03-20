Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a matchup between two teams from the Eastern Conference with postseason aspirations.

The Raptors are coming into this game as the seventh seed in the East with a 39-31 record this season. They are 22-15 on the road and have won six of their last 10 games but are coming into this matchup on the back of a loss against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Meanwhile, the 76ers have a 43-26 season record, having won seven of their last ten games. After a slow start to their campaign, the 76ers appear to have picked up steam and are showcasing why they are considered one of the best teams in the league.

Since moving on from Ben Simmons, the Philadelphia-based franchise has a new superstar in James Harden, with whom they hope to go all the way this season as the duo of Harden and Joel Embiid are as good as they get in the league.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

Raptors rising star OG Anunoby

The Raptors will be without the services of OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn as the former is suffering from a broken finger while the latter is out with a hamstring injury.

Players Status Reasons OG Anunoby Out Finger Malachi Flynn Out Hamstring

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The 76ers are coming into this game with almost a clean bill of health as superstar Joel Embiid is being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to back soreness and will in all likelihood be a gametime decision.

Player Status Reasons Joel Embiid Questionable Back soreness

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 20th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Philadelphia 76ers 43-26 -235 U 223.5 -5.5 Toronto Raptors 39-31 +190 O 223.5 +5.5

The Raptors are underdogs going into this game as they are dealing with an injury to a key player in OG Anunoby and have lamented their lack of consistency. But the 76ers will go into this matchup as the favorites because of how impressive they have been this season, especially on home court, after the addition of James Harden.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam is averaging 27.3 PPG in his last 6 outings for Toronto. The Raptors have won 22 games on the road this season. Toronto have also won six of their last 10 games coming into this matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid is averaging over 30 PPG in his last three games for the 76ers. The 76ers are 20-15 at home this season. The 76ers have won two consecutive game coming into this matchup.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Raptors will see Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. man the backcourt while the forwards will be Scottie Barnes and Chris Boucher. Pascal Siakam will start as center.

Philadelphia 76ers

The guards for the 76ers will be James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris will man the frontcourt while Joel Embiid, if cleared fit, will be the center, or else it will be DeAndre Jordan.

The 76ers have won seven of their last 10 games in the NBA. The 76ers are on a two-game winning streak coming into this matchup. Toronto has won six of their last 10 games coming into this game.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Chris Boucher; C - Pascal Siakam

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - James Harden; F - Matisse Thybulle; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

